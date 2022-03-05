The Fast Diet Recipe Book: Yoghurt fruit pot recipe

Judy Johnson 5 June 2013
get-the-gloss-yoghurt-pot-recipe-1

The Fast Diet is one of the most talked about eating plans of all time - here's a delicious recipe for a fast day from Mimi Spencer's recipe book

We recently raved about Mimi Spencer's  beautifully shot and cleverly conducted book,  The Fast Diet Recipe Book  (RRP £14.99, Amazon ). Designed to provide you with quick and easy yet tasty meals for those days where every calorie counts, the book is full of great ideas and food that we'd want to eat even if we weren't on the 5:2 diet plan .

As a taster (sorry) of what's inside, here's Mimi's recipe for a delicious yoghurt that's packed full of goodness...

Yoghurt Pot with Plum, Blanched Almonds and Agave Nectar

Calorie count: 264

Yoghurt has long been considered a ‘health food’ – it is packed with calcium, B vits and friendly bacteria. On a Fast Day, choose wisely: fruit yoghurts can be high in fat and hidden sugars, so go for a low-fat natural version and boost the taste with fresh plums, which are relatively low-calorie and a good source of fibre, which makes them brilliantly satiating.

100g low-fat natural yoghurt

2 plums, stoned and sliced

20g/1 level tbsp blanched almonds

2 tsps raw agave nectar

The ingredients look gorgeous when layered in a glass tumbler. The only other thing you need is a spoon.

N.B. Almonds are a rich source of magnesium (you’ll get a third of your recommended daily amount from just 10 of them) – great for the nervous system.


