Why celebrity crash diets need to stop

Ayesha Muttucumaru 12 January 2013
get-the-gloss-celebrity-crash-diets

With A-listers drastically shedding the pounds for the role of a lifetime, some celebrities’ dedication to their art could be damaging their long-term health. Ayesha Muttucumaru reports on what is becoming a worrying trend on the silver screen…

At the Critics’ Choice Awards, we all breathed a sigh of relief to see that Matthew McConaughey was on his way to re-capturing his once healthy physique. The usually buff, toned and topless- running actor had become a shell of his former self in previous months, having allegedly dropped a staggering 40lbs for his role as an HIV patient in upcoming film Dallas Buyers Club. His dedication to his art is admirable, but is this type of extreme weight loss and its subsequent health risks really worth it?

Nutritional Therapist Vicki Edgson believes not. “The main danger with these sorts of diets is mineral and nutrient depletion. They can also result in palpitations, insomnia, extremely dry skin (especially in diets consisting of no or hardly any fat) and severely interfere with a person’s metabolic rate.

“Women need to be particularly careful as restricting their diets to such a dangerous degree can seriously affect their thyroid function and their body’s hormonal balance, resulting in irritability and depression. They could also find that their periods stop too. The range of physical and psychological effects can be huge.”

Matthew joins a growing list of fellow A-listers who have also shed the pounds in alarming fashion for major film roles. They include Christian Bale (for The Machinist), Tom Hanks (Cast Away), Anne Hathaway (Les Miserables) and Matt Damon (Courage Under Fire). Yes, an amazing group of actors, but surely critical acclaim isn’t worth the future long-term (and perhaps irreversible) health problems that can arise from these deadly diets?

Here at GTG we’re bigger fans of the 5:2 diet , which is more sustainable and can have great health benefits - follow Vicki Edgson's weekly plan  for how to make it work for you.


You may also like

What are the benefits of niacinamide and how can you fit it in your routine?

Retinol & retinoids decoded: the skin experts' guide

Trypophobia: Does looking at small holes make you feel queasy?

Are you overtraining?


Editors Picks:
Things we're loving

New Look oversized shirt, £24.99

H&M pyjama shirt and shorts, £34.99

Topshop co-ord tech short, £28

Mango pleated satin top, £29.99

H&M cotton poplin shorts, £12.99

M&S Collection linen blouse, £27.50

More Gloss

Trends

7 genuinely useful things we learnt from Tiktok this week

Beauty

This is how to contour in 2022 according to Beyoncé’s makeup artist, Sir John

Skin

What are the benefits of niacinamide and how can you fit it in your routine?

Ayesha Muttucumaru
Beauty

Trinny Woodall tells us her exact morning and evening routines that keep her glowing

Makeup

How to calm sensitive skin fast: the products a celebrity makeup artist always uses for red carpet events

Wellbeing

Menopause and sleep: how I survive the hell of hormonal insomnia

Skin

Rosehip oil for face that Kate Middleton would approve of

Skin

Great skincare for under £15? Sali Hughes launches an affordable performance range with Revolution Beauty

Explore More