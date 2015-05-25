The art of good communication: 6 ways to deliver bad news like a boss

Ayesha Muttucumaru 25 May 2015
gtg-how-to-make-unhappy-clients-happy-main
Getty Images

Faced with the prospect of unhappy clients? Brush up on your communication skills and ensure bad news doesn’t cost you your job with this top careers advice...

Have things gone a little pear-shaped at work? We’ve all been there. Sometimes thanks to circumstances outside of our control, a misjudged decision or an overlooked deadline, we can spend many a sleepless night wondering whether we’ve just compromised a valuable business relationship.

All is not lost though and even the biggest blooper needn’t spell the end of your dealings. We asked Media Career Coach Joanne Mallon  for 6 easy yet effective ways to deliver bad news in the most professional, assertive and proactive way possible to boost your problem solving skills and ensure it just poses a momentary blip in an otherwise smooth-running partnership.

1. Put your best foot forward first

"Always lead with something positive, no matter how small. Try using the formula ‘Fortunately X...but unfortunately Y.’"

2. Offer solutions

"Before you call the client, think of at least two possible solutions to the problem you are going to tell them about. Brainstorm with colleagues before you call to get some fresh ideas."

3. Sh*t happens...

"The Shit Sandwich technique is also useful, where you sandwich bad news between two pieces of good news."

MORE GLOSS: 17 ways to push back...without getting fired

4. Be clear and concise

"Be factual and don’t ramble on or over-explain. Tell the client and then wait for them to ask questions. What might be bad news to you may not be received as badly as you think."

5. Don’t play the blame game

"Keep your language impersonal – ‘X happened’ rather than ‘You did X’ so it doesn’t look like you are blaming the client (even if by implication you may be if the bad news is as a result of something the client has done...)"

MORE GLOSS: The 7 worst body language mistakes to make at work

6. Keep perspective

"Remember that the bad news may not necessarily put the client off working with you – they may be impressed at how you handle a tough situation."

Follow us  @getthegloss , Joanne  @joannemallon  and Ayesha  @ayesha_muttu .

For more careers advice from Joanne Mallon check out her book,  Social Media for Writers , £9.99.



You may also like

What are the benefits of niacinamide and how can you fit it in your routine?

Retinol & retinoids decoded: the skin experts' guide

Trypophobia: Does looking at small holes make you feel queasy?

Are you overtraining?


Editors Picks:
Things we're loving

Abercrombie & Fitch colour block shirt, Was £52 now £31.20

Topshop co-ord short sleeve shirt, £36

Mango pleated satin top, £29.99

M&S Collection linen blouse, £27.50

H&M pyjama shirt and shorts, £34.99

M&S Collection Pure linen shorts, £25

More Gloss

Health

Is lymphatic drainage massage the secret to a longer life and leaner body?

Skin

The best ‘super’ facial oils and how to pick one for your skin type

Trends

The best perfumes on the planet according to TikTok

Wellbeing

A time to be fearless! 7 things I've learned about menopause, by Lisa Snowdon

Health

IV drips: Adele and Chrissy Teigen are plugging in to hack their energy levels, skin and immunity. But is IV therapy worth it?

Beauty

Botox with your bedding? Now you can get tweakments at John Lewis

Review

Glossy Picks: Our favourite June launches to get us ready for summer

Trends

7 genuinely useful things we learnt from Tiktok this week

Explore More