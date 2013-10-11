The Estee Lauder Breast Cancer Awareness campaign: a universal call to action

To date, the Estée Lauder Breast Cancer Awareness campaign has raised more than $48 million to support global research, education and medical services, and this year’s “Let’s Defeat Breast Cancer. We’re Stronger Together” campaign looks set to take the cause one step further. Originally launched over twenty years ago by the late Evelyn H. Lauder, co-creator of the Pink Ribbon and founder of The Breast Cancer Research Foundation (BCRF), the brand has always been at the helm of new and innovative ways of spreading the message. This year proves to be no different thanks to the launch of Circles of Strength - a website dedicated to encouraging men and women to join together and help raise awareness of breast cancer worldwide. Visitors to the site are encouraged to create their own ‘circle’ of Facebook friends and draw strength from each other by creating a united Breast Cancer pledge. Individual circles can: Agree to see their doctor regularly and get an annual mammogram if age 40 and older

Make healthy lifestyle changes

Join together and raise funds for The Breast Cancer Research Foundation® (BCRF) — a donation of $50 at BCAcampaign.com represents approximately one hour of lifesaving research and goes directly to BCRF. Each $250,000 raised fully supports a BCRF research project for one year. Primary aims of the campaign include raising $5 million to support breast cancer research, education, medical services and research worldwide, encourage people to take specific actions aimed at preventing and eradicating the disease and the support of initiatives to lessen the stigma and deepen awareness globally too.

Evelyn H. Lauder, co-creator of the Pink Ribbon and founder of The Breast Cancer Research Foundation People are also encouraged to donate any amount they can to BCRF , where funds have previously been used to increase standards in care. This includes the introduction of programmes such as the launch of an early-phase breast cancer vaccine trial, improved ways to assess risk in young girls from families with multiple cases of breast cancer and a weight loss program with early-stage breast cancer and a weight-loss program with early-stage breast cancer patients to help prevent reoccurrence or metastasis. According to Elizabeth Hurley, Estée Lauder Spokesmodel and Global Ambassador for The BCA Campaign, “It is important that we join together to encourage women to keep talking about this among themselves and with their doctors. We support the American Cancer Society’s recommendation that women 40 years and older see their doctors regularly and get a mammogram every year. As Evelyn used to say, “Knowledge is power,” and I believe that knowledge includes knowing your own body as well as the facts about maintaining good health and preventing illness. It’s why I am dedicated to spreading awareness around the world.

Ellizabeth Hurley, Estée Lauder Spokesmodel and Global Ambassador for The BCA Campaign “On a personal level, it is extremely rewarding to work on The BCA Campaign, and I know that my grandmother would be very proud to see me carry out Evelyn’s mission by serving as a voice for breast health and early detection.” We are also currently coveting The Evelyn Lauder Dream Collection – three pink-inspired beauty essentials (plus a limited edition Advanced Night Repair) of which a percentage of the RRP is donated to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation. Elizabeth Hurley commented, “There have been so many beautiful shades of pink over the years but I am especially excited about this year’s Estée Lauder Evelyn Lauder and Elizabeth Hurley Dream Lip Collection (£28). It’s a full-size Pure Color Lipstick in Rubellite and a limited-edition Pure Color Sheer RollerGloss in Hot Pink. This wonderful lip combination comes in a very stylish two-toned pink clutch that is perfect to carry anywhere you go. And I’m proud to say that Estée Lauder will donate 20% of the suggested retail price from every sale of the Evelyn Lauder and Elizabeth Hurley Dream Lip Collection to BCRF to support research to find a cure in the not too distant future.”