Why the Tampliner could be be the answer to your period prayers

When the Tampliner arrived in the office yesterday I was convinced it was an April fool. I know, we're barely into February never mind embracing the joys of spring, but it seemed such an odd invention, it was the only explanation I could think of. But the more I looked at the Tampliner, the more it made sense. Invented by British organic period product mail-order brand Callaly , it combines a tampon and a liner for a clean, fuss-free way to wear both - and with less wastage too as they both wrapped in the same packaging. According to Callaly (who also makes regular organic tampons, pads and liners), seven out of ten women who use tampons also add a liner just in case - so the Tampliner was created for them. It's the first time the tampon has been properly redesigned in 80 years, they say.

The tampon and liner are connected by a very thin film (it's perfectly safe, made from the same medical grade material as catheters) which stays in your body while you're wearing the Tampliner. All of it is biodegradable including the wrapper. (Callaly say that it biodegrades into natural elements anywhere, even in the bin). The beauty of the film is that it also acts as an applicator; it keeps your finger clean when you insert the tampon and also neatly wraps the used tampon as you remove it (the tampon slides out of your body and straight into the film). The thin liner, which has a cotton side next to your skin and a leak-catching film on the underside, doesn't sit in your knickers like a normal liner, instead, it slots in between your labia - ideal if you're wearing a thong.