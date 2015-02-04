The Gloss Report: De-stressing aromatherapy treatments
Have you been feeling the pressure? With jam-packed schedules, nightmare commutes and money woes, the daily grind can often be stressful. In order to restore a little zen into our lives this week we turned to the powers of aromatherapy. Did these wonder products live up to their stress alleviating claims? Click through to find out…
Neals Yard Aromatherapy De-stress Pure Essential Oil Blend
Price: £9.50
Feedback: “We’ve had a busy few weeks over here in GTG HQ, so the testing of this de-stressing aromatherapy blend couldn’t have come at a better time.
While not scented with the most inviting fragrance (a little like olbas oil), the ingredients insist that exotic ylang ylang has been combined with heavenly neroli to transport you to a place of tranquility. This aside, the powers of this little pot are rather impressive. It can be either diluted and massaged onto skin, gently vaporised or even placed around the home for for a zen-like effect. I however, found it’s magic worked best when I placed a few droplets into a hot bath - both soothing for muscles and rejuvenating for the body, if it weren’t for my phone ringing - I probably would have fallen asleep in there."
Score: 8/10
Reviewer: KR
this works deep sleep stress less
Price: £12
Feedback: “Whether you’re experiencing stressful days, suffering from sleepless nights or just feel a little rundown; this nifty little rollerball is all you need to impart some tranquillity back into your life.
When looking at the ingredients, it's clear that a lot of thought and care went into this soothing blend. The eucalyptus works to counteract physical and mental fatigue, frankincense acts as an antiseptic to ward off infections and rejuvenate your skin, and lavender oil helps to ease hypertension, nervous tension and insomnia. Whenever I feel a hint of anxiety creeping up on me, I simply apply the oil to my wrists and let its heavenly and calming scent fade any woes and worries away.
Score: 10/10
Reviewer: HI
Therapie Roques O'Neil Restore Aura Spray
Price: £26
Feedback: "This spritz of bliss came as a welcomed moment of tranquility in an otherwise manic day earlier this week. Reminiscent of a holiday spa, it provided a subtle but effective touch of aromatherapy, the results of which to be honest, I was quite surprised about. It works by simply spraying it onto your face and although weary about looking like I’d just stepped out of a car wash, it left no greasy film and was quickly absorbed. Don’t expect miracles for your stress levels, however it acts a luxurious touch of on-the-go nerve defrazzlement that’ll certainly help restore a hint of calm amidst the chaos."
Score: 8/10
Reviewer: AM
De Mamiel Altitude Oil
Price: £25
Feedback: “Having been surrounded by aromatherapy oils from a very young age I have always viewed them as a solution to my problems - it is now instinct for me to reach for a bottle of lavender to help aid a good nights sleep or to ease a headache. Essential oils are very personalised and work differently from person to person but for me the De Mamiel Altitude oil (despite being tailored specifically for flying) worked a treat de stressing all types of situations.
A blend of Lavender, Eucalyptus, Peppermint and Patchouli, the oil is a beautiful pick me up on any day when feeling under the weather, left open on my desk provides occasional wafts of calm and a great quick fix on my long train journeys home."
Score: 10/10
Reviewer: FD
Tata Harper Aromatic Stress Treatment
Price: £64
Feedback: “A blend of ten active ingredients chosen for their anxiety busting properties and relaxing charms, this roll-on stress treatment from luxury natural skincare brand Tata Harper has been designed to be calming and uplifting at the same time.
The floral scent is a truly lovely blend of rose, neroli, and frankincense and can be easily applied to wrists, temples or the neck. A 100% natural aromatherapy treatment to use throughout the working day, I have found using it quite addictive so much so I have taken to using it even when I am not feeling particularly stressed! A great introduction to aromatherapy powers this this product will not be leaving my deskside.”
Score: 10/10
Reviewer: EB
Aromatherapy Associates De Stress Frankincense Pure Essential Oil
Price: £26
Feedback: “This de stressing oil from Aromatherapy Associates works equally well providing a moment of calm in the middle of a busy day as it does when used to fully unwind at the end of it. At my desk when I am feeling frazzled and want to focus I simply drop a couple of drops on a tissue and inhale. As the frankincense is strong and overpowering only a couple of drops are needed to appreciate its de stressing qualities. At home you can also use it in a fragrance burner, this is a more subtle way to experience the scent and when paired with a bubble bath makes for the perfect relaxing night in.”
Score: 9/10
Reviewer: SM
