The Gloss Report: De-stressing aromatherapy treatments

Neals Yard Aromatherapy De-stress Pure Essential Oil Blend

Price: £9.50

Feedback: “We’ve had a busy few weeks over here in GTG HQ, so the testing of this de-stressing aromatherapy blend couldn’t have come at a better time.

While not scented with the most inviting fragrance (a little like olbas oil), the ingredients insist that exotic ylang ylang has been combined with heavenly neroli to transport you to a place of tranquility. This aside, the powers of this little pot are rather impressive. It can be either diluted and massaged onto skin, gently vaporised or even placed around the home for for a zen-like effect. I however, found it’s magic worked best when I placed a few droplets into a hot bath - both soothing for muscles and rejuvenating for the body, if it weren’t for my phone ringing - I probably would have fallen asleep in there."

Score: 8/10

Reviewer: KR