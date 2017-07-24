The greatest bikini movie moments of all time

1 / 12

The best bikini movie moments of all time

As summer rolls around we often find ourselves turning our attention to making sure we’re fit, healthy and beautifully beach-ready . Indeed, nothing provides a greater incentive to get in shape than the thought of lying semi-naked on a beach somewhere.

To help give us the starting boost we needed we’ve been casting our minds back to the women of all shapes, sizes and ages who’ve graced our silver screen and inspired us with their fabulous figures and positive bikini body approach.

So, from blonde bombshells running in slow motion to sophisticated sirens taking no prisoners, here’s our edit of the most memorable moments that have not only made the films themselves iconic, but the bathing beauties who starred within them legendary.