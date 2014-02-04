The High Intensity Interval Training Playlist

2 / 12

Susannah Taylor

Editor-in-Chief of Get the Gloss

For HIIT exercise, there needs to be a beat that can emotionally pull you through when the going gets tough and override the feeling that your legs are shaking or your arms hurt and you want to give up. Here’s my playlist of the moment that helps me push on through.

Drinking from the Bottle by Calvin Harris

I use this for Tabata on the bike. It speeds up super fast and slows down again throughout just like Tabata. It makes you push yourself really damn hard. I love it.

Blow it Up by The Vaccines

Not really sure why I love this song but it builds and builds and just lifts you up all the way through. I saw the Vaccines at Glastonbury last year and they are one of my favourite bands. The song is short though - wish it was longer!

Feel the Love by Rudimental

Just an incredible tune. Full stop. Every exerciser needs it on their playlist! It’s songs like this that make you reflect on what you’re doing and for me, how far I’ve come.

Not Giving In by Rudimental

My trainer Steve told me to listen to this when I was recovering from a knee operation and housebound doing knee exercises daily, which was a particularly tough time. It is also amazing when you have a fitness goal because the words describe what’s happening - it’s particularly inspiring in keeping you going.

Love Me Again by John Newman

My song of the moment, can’t stop listening to it - keeps you on a high from beginning to end.

Anything Could Happen by Ellie Goulding

Looove this song - it’s really upbeat and powerful emotionally. It’s one of those that definitely makes you feel you can conquer anything.

Can’t Hold Us by Macklemore and Ryan

Fast and furious, this one really keeps you going. Great on the bike.

Eat, Sleep, Rave, Repeat by FatBoy Slim

A nuts workout needs a nuts song, and this is it. If you were into CrossFit this would be your one!

Counting Stars by OneRepublic

Love it every time I hear it; it’s fast and uplifting and turns a gruelling session into something bearable.