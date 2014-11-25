The secret behind Kate Hudson’s body

The 35-year-old actress refreshingly told Us Weekly that her super toned body is a result of working her “ass off”. Unfortunately for anyone searching for that elusive weight loss method, the founder of athletic line Fabletics confirmed: “Everybody wants some sort of secret and there just isn't.”

So how does the mother of two keep in shape? Kate’s exercise of choice is Pilates and she identifies her regular practice as the key to her enviably toned arms and six-pack abs. Kate told the magazine: “I wouldn't say [I work out] a lot, just consistently.” Prioritising a little and often approach, Kate continued: “'People think for some reason you have to work out for two and a half hours but it can be little. It can be 20 minutes, it could be 40 minutes, but you have to [get it in].”