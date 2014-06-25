The top healthy cooking classes
WHICH HEALTHY COOKING CLASS SHOULD YOU BOOK IN FOR?
Looking for some healthy cooking inspiration? Whether you’re a beginner or a seasoned pro, find your perfect match by clicking through our gallery of the best cooking classes around.
THE HEALTHY SWITCH-UP OPTION: DELICIOUSLY ELLA COOKING CLASSES
One of our favourite food bloggers , participants of Ella Woodward’s in-demand cooking classes can look forward to making four to five wonderfully sumptuous seasonal recipes using whole, plant-based ingredients.
Created for 12 people, the classes last for three and half hours and end with a sit down meal where you and your new cooking crew can sample your hard work and get to know each other better. A great way to transform the unhealthiest of meals into a more nourishing alternative, the recipes are a treat for both the taste buds and the waistlines too.
Price: £125.
For updates on upcoming classes in September, visit www.deliciouslyella.com . Be quick though, they usually sell out within 24 hours!
THE ALKALINE OPTION: HONESTLY HEALTHY COOKING CLASSES
If you’re looking for the encouragement of a group coupled with the attention of one-on-one tutelage, these supportive and informative monthly classes in Marylebone and Clapham are the perfect choice.
Ensuring that their alkaline ethos is at the centre of what they teach , cooking’s made more of a joy than a chore thanks to the nutritious green smoothie at the start, the three delicious recipes covered during and a bag full of goodies to take away with you at the end of the class. From healthy breakfasts and delicious salads to treats, snacks and desserts, all culinary bases are covered for a health-packed masterclass that will change your opinions about cooking for good.
Price: £70 for a two hour class.
Visit www.honestlyhealthyfood.com for further details.
THE FRESH PRODUCE OPTION: INSTINCTIVE COOK CLASSES
From handpicking the ingredients to gathering the eggs from the Estate’s hens, geese and quails, it's safe to say that the cookery school at Southrop Manor only lets the freshest of seasonal ingredients through its kitchen doors.
With elderflowers and gooseberries, crab and sapphire, broad beans, peas with lamb and wood pigeon and radish just a sample of the delicious ingredients that cookers can look forward to using, it’s a hearty midsummer menu that's got us hungry just reading about...
Price: £185 for a day session.
Visit www.thymeatsouthrop.co.uk for further information.
THE ACADEMIC OPTION: THE COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINE
Part kitchen demonstration, part lecture, participants can expect to walk away with a new range of cooking skills, nutritional know-how and a CNM Certificate in Cooking for Health too. With handy tips on how to treat and combine different types of ingredients, plus advice on the best food brands around to stand you in good stead long after the class is over, this course provides a particularly useful insight for those looking to prepare food fit for gluten-free and other specialist diets.
Price: £325 for a 6 session course.
For further information visit the CNM website .
THE KITCHEN SKILLS OPTION: CHOP SLICE AND DICE AT JAMIE OLIVER RECIPEASE
The perfect choice for those who are at the beginning of their culinary journeys (read: Team Can’t Cook), this hour and a half class will teach you the foundation skills you’ll need for making the most of your weekly shop. After putting your new-found talents to the test, you can look forward to tasting the fruits of your labour in a sit down meal with your fellow chefs, plus a glass of vino on the house too. Sign us up now.
Price: £30 (off peak).
Book and find your nearest location here .
Photo Credit - @jamieoliver Instagram
THE MACROBIOTIC OPTION: FLAVOUR THE SEASONS WITH WHOLEFOOD HARMONY
“Our cookery classes cover a framework of teaching, hands on cooking of over six different dishes and enjoyment of a full meal,” explains founder and Macrobiotic Cook and Health Coach, Anna Freedman. “Themes include Wholegrain Wonders, Vegetable Heaven, Healthy Treats and Snacks and much more and all include an abundance of organic, natural plant ingredients and delicious, healthy dishes.”
“The next class is Mid Summer Secrets on the 5th July and dates for the Autumn Love Food Nourish Life course will be released very soon too.”
Price: £75 per workshop.
For more information, visit www.wholefoodharmony.com
THE ONE-ON-ONE OPTION: TAILOR-MADE COOKING PROGRAMMES FROM TESS WARD
For a comprehensive series of cooking classes to provide the most scared of cooks with the requisite confidence and skills to make the most of their kitchen, book in for one of Tess’s four healthy eating programmes. Under her expert tutellage, pupils can expect to learn a range of healthy and tasty meals to fit in with any lifestyle and diet.
From dairy and gluten-free to healthy baking and chopping skills, plus some great added extras including a set of professional chef knives and a thorough consultation, each of the one and half hour sessions is created entirely bespoke to your needs. Think of them as an investment not only for your future cooking skill set, but also your approach towards food in both the long and short-term.
Price: 10 session programme (15 hours): £1,400, 6 session programme (9 hours): £999
For more information, visit www.tessward.com .
