The top healthy cooking classes

2 / 8

THE HEALTHY SWITCH-UP OPTION: DELICIOUSLY ELLA COOKING CLASSES

One of our favourite food bloggers , participants of Ella Woodward’s in-demand cooking classes can look forward to making four to five wonderfully sumptuous seasonal recipes using whole, plant-based ingredients.

Created for 12 people, the classes last for three and half hours and end with a sit down meal where you and your new cooking crew can sample your hard work and get to know each other better. A great way to transform the unhealthiest of meals into a more nourishing alternative, the recipes are a treat for both the taste buds and the waistlines too.

Price: £125.

For updates on upcoming classes in September, visit www.deliciouslyella.com . Be quick though, they usually sell out within 24 hours!