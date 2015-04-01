This woman is our body image hero

1 April 2015
gtg-daily-gloss-tummy-angles
Photo credit: SomewhereUnderTheWater via Imgur

A woman has posted a series of images online showing how even a slim figure doesn't look perfect all the time - and we love it

Here at GTG HQ we’re all about positive body image and feeling great about the skin you’re in - which is why we were super pleased to hear that a set images displaying the natural curves of a womans body have gone viral.

Posted on blogging website ‘Imgur’, a woman only identified as ‘Somewhereunderthewater’ has posed in a number of photos taken in different body positions. The first shows her standing as a tall, lean and athletic figure, while the second shows her hunched and with a paunchier, less toned tummy.

Speaking about the images the poster has said her aim was to convey that even physically fit women don't look perfect all the time. She wrote: 'We aren't barbies. We are made of flesh and blood. These are all the same body - my body.

MORE GLOSS: 15 mind and body mantras that will change your day

The post continues: 'I have worked hard for this body and I am proud of this body' before adding: 'It's good to see a little reality so we can keep our expectations real.'

The images and their message have since received an astoundingly positive reaction and have been shared over one million times - including us. With bikini season fast approaching we need all the good vibes we can get - so pass it on Glossies.

If you’re looking for a little help in how to overcome low self-esteem or body confidence issues take a look at our article  here .

Explore More