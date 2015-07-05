VIP Vacations: How to holiday like an A-lister

This month the Glossy Posse have teamed up with luxury travel experts Mr & Mrs Smith in support of their Find Your Summer campaign that's designed to help travellers discover their dream trip abroad. Indeed, whether you’re a fan of low-key lounging or outdoor adventures, we’ve been searching from shore to summit to assemble the ultimate sunshine-season hotlist. To provide us with some destination inspiration along the way, we’ve turned our minds to the holidays had by celebrity couples, who understand life’s luxuries and how to do a beach break better than anyone else. So, from relaxing in rustic riads to whiling away afternoons in picturesque Parisian cafes, here are the top five holiday hotspots that will have you following in their fabulously rested footsteps. A chic Parisian getaway

Celebrity seal of approval: Aptly choosing the fashion capital of the world as their honeymoon destination, style icon Olivia Palermo and husband Johannes Huebl took to the sensational streets of Paris to celebrate married life. Ideal For: Home to macaroons, the Louvre and Louis Vuitton, Paris is the ultimate destination for those who take style and substance seriously. Hotel recommendation: Saint James Paris Star quality: Once used as housing for budding intellectuals and as the site for the first ever hot-air balloon airfield, Saint James Paris is anything but your ordinary French townhouse. Taking the appearance of a colourful, cultured and country estate-style hotel, visitors can indulge in an afternoon at the in-house spa, feast at the Michelin-starred restaurant or visit tres chic hotspots such as the Arc De Triomphe, the Eiffel Tower and the high-end boutiques on Avenue Victor Hugo, which are all just a petite stroll from the hotel. Book here





A poolside palace in Ibiza

Celebrity seal of approval: Jade Jagger, daughter of rock and roll legend Mick Jagger, chose the pretty party island of Ibiza as her honeymoon hotspot after marrying DJ Adrian Fillary. It’s rumoured that the entire Jagger clan also have a permanent villa there, providing a luxe holiday haven away from the hustle and bustle of London life. Ideal for: Those who like to relax hard and play harder - boasting beautiful beaches and a bevvy of rustic bars and clubs, this Ibiza getaway has it all. Hotel recommendation: Can Curreu Star quality: Surrounded by the fragrant scents of pine, rose, fig and lavender, these whitewashed villas in the hills of Ibiza sit amongst succulent olive trees and sparkling orange orchids. Spend the morning lazing by a private pool, the afternoon riding local horses and the evening scaling the little chiringuito beach bars where you can indulge in fresh fish and mouth-watering cocktails. For a more up-tempo affair, the sprawling white sand of Playa de la Salinas is where the professional party animals like to play. Book here

An alfresco Italian paradise

Celebrity seal of approval: Favouring the sumptuous food, serene views and scorching heat, celebrity ‘It’ couple Millie Mackintosh and Professor Green regularly chose Italy as their go-to holiday getaway. Ideal for: Classical culture lovers who are as interested in medieval architecture as they are in the local wood fired pizzas and vino. Hotel recommendation: Palazzo Margherita Star quality: Designed and restored by The Godfather director, Francis-Ford Coppola, this extravagantly decorated Baroque bolthole is more family home than it is hotel. If you can manage to tear yourself away from the impeccable and intuitive in-house service, wander around the cobbled streets of the medieval town or spend time sunbathing along the sleepy seashores. Renowned for viticulture and gastronomy, foodies can also indulge in excellent cuisine or make a two-hour pilgrimage to Grifalco vineyard - home to ‘the best red in the country’. Book here

A blissful beach break in the Caribbean

Celebrity seal of approval: As the destination du jour for the A-list, everybody from Hollywood actor Bruce Willis to French model Julia Restoin Roitfield have been known to indulge in the luxuries of this sun-sprinkled sanctuary. Ideal for: Those seeking a bit of R&R along with postcard-perfect scenery, including crystal clear water, ivory-white beaches and unrivalled privacy. Hotel recommendation: Parrot Cay Star quality: Set on a private island in the Turks and Caicos archipelago, this hotel is a secluded tropical escape like no other. Housing a whole host of glamour drenched rooms fit with white-draped four poster beds - sip ice cold mojitos in Jacuzzis, unwind in the award-winning Como Shambhala spa treatments or take an early morning scuba class to explore the surrounding aquatic. Book Here

A rustic kasbah in Morocco

Celebrity seal of approval: Increasingly becoming a hot-spot of celebrity activity, Morocco was the choice destination for newlyweds Poppy Delevingne and James Cook, who took to social media to document their sun, sea and spice packed retreat in this North-African haven. Ideal for: Intrepid explorers who like tucking into exotic cuisine and aren’t afraid to barter their way to a beautiful bracelet. Hotel recommendation: Dah Ahlam Star quality: Translating in English as the ‘house of dreams’, this luxurious Kasbah is exactly that. Away from the hustle and bustle of inner city Morocco this hotel can be found nestled between the Atlas Mountains and the Sahara desert and is anything but traditional. Chose to quad-bike or camel-ride your way to nearby gorges or fortified villages, or spend the afternoon browsing the nearby souks that offer a veritable treasure trove of trinkets. A little closer to home, children can ride donkeys through the palm plantation, while more confident riders can make their way to the shores of Almansour Lake on Arabian stallions before indulging in a cup of refreshing mint tea. Book here