Weekly Horoscope: 14th - 20th March 2016

ARIES

Other people, even those close to you, do not really comprehend what you are pursuing at the moment. There may be a tremendous secret to conceal. Perhaps you are delving into your unconscious mind through counselling or even Tarot cards. Another possibility? You are operating behind the scenes while others are the name or face of an enterprise. Without any outsider to comment, or anyone to help you stand back from the situation, you may need to detach yourself in order to gain some much needed objectivity. The choices you make now must help you to clarify, contain and control what is going on. Limits must be set, particularly with yourself. Otherwise, life is chaotic.

Want to know more about your horoscope for 2016? Download your FREE yearly horoscope guide by Jessica Adams in our shop here

TAURUS

The lines are blurred between yourself and other friends or acquaintances in the group and it is confusing the situation. It happens all the time in football teams, political parties, charities or ensemble casts. Before you go in any deeper, you may want to paddle back to shore and try to sort things out while you still can. Drifting into chaotic situations is avoidable. It may be a question of firmly but politely enforcing boundaries with those who unconsciously cross the line, all the time. Perhaps the issue is the nature of the group itself, which must be changed, in order to set limits and avoid future muddle.

Want to know more about your horoscope for 2016? Download your FREE yearly horoscope guide by Jessica Adams in our shop here

GEMINI

You may want to be the next Prime Minister or an Executive Producer on an Oscar-winning film. You may want all kinds of things at the moment - your horoscope reveals dreamy ambition at the highest level - but March is a time of reckoning. This week is very important to your ascent, no matter which path you ultimately take. You appear to lack a map, guidebook and compass. Before you wander completely off track, look at the central issue, which is the lack of clear, firm understandings between yourself and others. You are famously articulate. What must be said? More importantly, what must be done? Sidestep confusion.

Want to know more about your horoscope for 2016? Download your FREE yearly horoscope guide by Jessica Adams in our shop here

CANCER

One area of your life inhabits a completely different space to the rest of it. Perhaps it’s the world of travel or the internet. Maybe publishing, academia or education is involved. People from other regions, nationalities or countries are probably key figures. This area of your life offers an alternative to the real world, and yet this week you must ensure it remains connected to it. Without a practical approach, even to matters which ceased to be ‘real’ some time ago, you may find yourself floundering. If you rein people and situations in, you can only benefit.

Want to know more about your horoscope for 2016? Download your FREE yearly horoscope guide by Jessica Adams in our shop here

LEO

The most important discussions or paperwork of the week concerns sexually intimate arrangements affecting your money, home, possessions or business. Alternatively you will be talking about deadly serious financial, property or company agreements - a legacy, life insurance or mortgage is one example. Jupiter, the planet of satisfying endings and basic protection, is at his most useful near Tuesday. You must, however, attend to the confused and confusing situation which has arisen because of the absence of boundaries between yourself and others - or an unstructured situation which results in muddle. Do not undertake anything new unless it is watertight. An existing arrangement may already be leaking. Time for repairs.

Want to know more about your horoscope for 2016? Download your FREE yearly horoscope guide by Jessica Adams in our shop here

VIRGO

Is it the personality of the man (or woman) involved, or is this about the very particular chemistry you two create together? This individual is difficult to separate from yourself at the moment, either because you are both locked in battle, or you are dealing with fundamental questions about partnership and equality. This can matter as much with a former or potential partner, as it does within a current relationship. The picture in front of you is distorted. Perhaps you have become so accustomed to it, you can no longer see straight. Do whatever it takes to remove the goggles and open your eyes. An outsider may be useful.

Want to know more about your horoscope for 2016? Download your FREE yearly horoscope guide by Jessica Adams in our shop here

LIBRA

When you are immersed in a situation which is affecting every detail of daily life, it can be hard to gain the objectivity you need, to see what is actually going on. The confused and confusing situation you now face with work, housework, study or unpaid work cannot be separated from the way you are treating your body. Your food, drink, drugs, medication, doctor, healer, gym, surgeon, trainer - or similar - is having a potent effect on your ability to serve others, or do your duty. It’s time to call a halt. Do whatever is required to organise your lifestyle and return order.

Want to know more about your horoscope for 2016? Download your FREE yearly horoscope guide by Jessica Adams in our shop here

SCORPIO

It does not appear that your life with babies, small children, younger school students or teenagers will ever be run like a well-oiled machine. The same might be said for godchildren, nieces, nephews - and lovers who could bring a younger generation into your life. Do you really want a machine, though? This area of your life has offered you a great escape for so long, perhaps you favour something unreal, as opposed to (literally) all too real. This is fine as far as it goes, but now you could be in deep water. Anchor yourself and use your famous control to manage your life. A younger person with no boundaries may need them now.

Want to know more about your horoscope for 2016? Download your FREE yearly horoscope guide by Jessica Adams in our shop here

SAGITTARIUS

Common outcomes of your current Neptune cycle, affecting your people or your place, can result in flooding, boundary confusion with neighbours, or even broken cat flaps which let anyone and anything in. I am using these examples to press the point that your house, family, flatmates or apartment urgently needs some management. This may even extend to your town or your country. It really depends how you define ‘home’ at the moment. Look at the structure of a building or the laws surrounding a location. Consider a polite but firm discussion with a key person.

Want to know more about your horoscope for 2016? Download your FREE yearly horoscope guide by Jessica Adams in our shop here

CAPRICORN

In the early days of the internet, spending time online was quaintly known as ‘surfing the net.’ You appear to have been surfing, cruising and even wallowing for quite a long time, but this week the real world will intrude. If this is not about your life online it is certainly about the world of multimedia, writing, publishing or the mini-universe inside your smart phone. For an earth sign, you appear to have left the planet altogether, as the simple business of being heard or read by others, has become your escape route. Unless you take steps to address the project, people or even the technology itself, you will end up all at sea.

Want to know more about your horoscope for 2016? Download your FREE yearly horoscope guide by Jessica Adams in our shop here

AQUARIUS

Jupiter, the planet of opportunities, abundance and solutions entered your house of money last year. Since then you have been given two solid chances to make or save a substantial amount. This week will challenge you to bring order to a situation where you have been coasting for too long and perhaps trusting to luck. After September, the famous protection and support of the Jupiter cycle will vanish. All the more reason to address the muddle with the numbers, now - or is this about your business, apartment, possessions or house? When everything is all over the place, all the time, only one person can fix it. That’s you.

Want to know more about your horoscope for 2016? Download your FREE yearly horoscope guide by Jessica Adams in our shop here

PISCES

It’s all about you this week, or at least the version of yourself which we see on the internet, or in photographs and YouTube clips. Mercury, the Sun, Venus, Ceres, Chiron, Salacia and the Node are all in Pisces. This unusual line-up in the sign of the fishes means you must look at yourself from afar, as others see you. Your packaging and profile is the gateway to the rest of your world at the moment and there is a great deal more to it than a Twitter description or an Instagram portrait. Much depends on how you are seen or appear. It’s time to get real about an aspect of yourself which has become increasingly unreal and take it in hand.

Want to know more about your horoscope for 2016? Download your FREE yearly horoscope guide by Jessica Adams in our shop here