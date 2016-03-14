Weekly Horoscope: 7th - 14th March 2016

ARIES

If it’s become habitual to run to a secret place, or even a secret inner life, when you have to deal with those intense questions about your home, family, money, security (current or future) then that’s understandable. The weird combination of Neptune in Pisces, the sign which rules escapism and avoidance - and Saturn in Scorpio - which rules sexually intimate agreements about houses or apartments - as well as deadly serious family arrangements - has been potent. Now, however, you get to change your own destiny. You can either keep retreating or hibernating, covering up or closing down - or you can face what you store in your basement. A rather shiny, bright new future with cash or property is in store in 2017 if you do.

Want to know more about your horoscope for 2016? Download your FREE yearly horoscope guide by Jessica Adams in our shop here

TAURUS

Neptune has been in Pisces, which rules your friendships and groups, for so many years that you may not even notice what you do, in the context of your tribe. It’s become a way of life to duck and dive, to look for holidays from reality and all the rest. That is what this cycle does! At the same time you have encouraged particular friends and communities of people, for precisely this reason. Their very personalities, or the lack of structure or form, has helped you dive into other worlds, none of which are particularly normal, practical or real. This week is a turning point. Do you just return to who you were and what you used to do? The way a friendship or group used to run? Nobody is stopping you but your horoscope suggests you try a change.

GEMINI

As we go into March the entire planet hits a Pisces cycle like no other. Pisces rules everything which floats, dives, hides, submerges and drifts. Rather like goldfish or squid. If you now apply this metaphor to your status, success, position, mission and ambition - you can see what is going on. There is nothing very normal or ordinary about what you are dealing with. There is nothing grounded or earthed about it. As a result, you have decisions to make. You can either allow yourself to float and be moved from current to current - or stand your ground. It’s the difference between putting your feet on the bottom of the sand or giving up and giving in and just letting life take you where it will. If you organise this, though - wow.

CANCER

We now have a continuing Pisces theme in your horoscope, and as you might expect, it’s about the choice you make to either swim along in an organised way (relatively organised) or get lost in a big whirlpool. Where are the drifting tides? On the internet. In distant regions and countries, or with unfamiliar cultures and nationalities. In the world of books and academia. Study and workshops. Beliefs and big subjects. Having been let off the Pisces hook for months you must now deal with the reality of what you have gathered around yourself. It’s very easy to lose the plot, just a little, when you are around people, places or organisations which are already drifting slightly outside what is normal, basic, mundane or ‘real world.’ Maybe that’s what has happened here. Perhaps it’s just the nature of the project, place or idea. The faster you gather it all in and make it work the easier the cruise.

LEO

It’s fascinating trying to pin down Piscean/Neptunian people or organisations on the cycle you’re in now. Just like fish they refuse to be captured. They wriggle away. Just like fish, they can’t always be seen - they are elusive. They hide. Who or what is slipping away where your business interests, house, money, possessions, apartment or charity is concerned? March is the month to use every device and tool you can. Symbolically you need to find a fishing net. When fish come up for air it’s not their world - they can’t survive for long. What you may now have to do is enter the reality (or more likely, the non-reality) of the person or organisation concerned, for as long as it takes to see what they see - and experience what they experience. Doing so helps you come up with a game plan later in the month. Maybe it’s time to leave this/them behind. If not, it’s certainly time to do things very differently. You don’t want to feel as if you’re out of your depth. Is a new arrangement or agreement offering itself up? Get in quickly and make sure it is watertight, practical and sturdy from the very start.

VIRGO

Every week of March will challenge you to come up with a practical way to address what is happening with the key man (or woman) in your world. Whatever emotion glues you together, there is no other month in 2016 so well-suited to change. One reason for this is the simple fact that you can see things are they are. You have full vision of not only this person’s character and situation, but also the impact he/she makes on the chemistry you share. Because this is a chemistry experiment. Understanding that it’s actually two substances in one test tube might help you, as it would be misleading to think the marriage, relationship, partnership, flirtation, battle or war (maybe just the aftermath of something) is not about you. It takes two to tango. It takes two ingredients to make a cocktail. For whatever reason, the pair of you have co-created something which has no relationship with the real world whatsoever. That particular ‘substance’ is not going to mix with reality and you are going to have to look at the recipe you’ve been using.

LIBRA

The phrase ‘ship-shape’ is fabulous. It describes exactly what you need to do this week - in fact, for the whole of March - and that is to organise and control an aspect of your daily life which needs to be ship-shape and ready for the rest of the year. Nobody is saying this lifestyle clean-up or work reorganisation is going to be fast. It takes weeks to get into every nook and cranny. You have, however, been floating for too long - according to your horoscope. There may be aspects of your voyage through the world of work, university, unpaid work or housework that are not even sea-worthy. By that, I mean, it’s all too easy for you to get lost. No navigational aids. It may be that your body is creating this situation, because of the impact that your food, doctor, gym, drugs, drink, healer (and so on) may have. In astrology there is no separation between the body and the daily work you do. Your physical state defines who you are, and how you work, and why you work. This is not the stuff of giddy ambition, either. It’s about your work ethic and sense of service and duty to other people. So - time to get ship-shape.

SCORPIO

There is really no point trying to keep something together just by clutching at it, and hoping it works. This week (and all of March) you actually need to do some fundamental repair work or even consider replacing one approach with another. Your son or daughter? Your lover? Your godchild? Your niece, nephew or grandchild? A youth project? The situation depends on the karma you set up a few years ago, in your life. Decisions to pursue pregnancy (or not) set up their own momentum in your world and in March 2016 you now need to deal with the outcomes of that. For one reason or another, you are now plunged into a world where there are no boundaries. Even if there were, they appear to have rusted away over the passage of time. By ‘boundaries’ I mean lines that can’t be crossed. Other kinds of boundaries are just the normal nuts and bolts of daily life. Knowing what time and day it is! Knowing what is real, normal, practical, sensible and ordinary - as opposed to what is unreal, alternative and very much out of the ordinary. If you no longer think you know, or you are convinced others have lost the plot, March is the time to seriously address this. We have patterns in your horoscope which suggest you and he (or she) can co-create something new. Some new way of operating together or apart. Whatever you dream up, it has to be real.

SAGITTARIUS

The magic word which means so much this week is ‘No’ and it really should be applauded. It will make a fantastic difference to your life at home - or your investment in a particular flat or house. If the issue is not the rooms, the kitchen, the garden, the neighbourhood and so on - it is almost certainly about the people. Are we talking about a relative, flatmate or live-in partner here? Your horoscope suggests that ‘No’ will work wonders, no matter if you say it to others, or yourself. There are many ways of making a refusal concrete, of course. Way beyond mere talk, there are practical things you can do which make it very clear that there are some lines which can no longer be crossed. Sometimes you actually need shark nets because you cannot negotiate with sharks. You need dams because you cannot negotiate with wild rivers. By the end of March you will have a new system or set-up in your life but until then, saying a firm ‘No’ or finding a way to erect some kind of boundary (which makes it clear) is a good start.

CAPRICORN

It’s unusual to see such a long emphasis on one zone of your horoscope and the current pile-up in Pisces means you have to think, in a sustained way, about every aspect of the internet in March. Beyond that, there is your telephone (which may be a mini Communications Headquarters all by itself). There are other aspects of your connections that also require a watchful eye. Language. Multimedia. Writing. Public Speaking. Publishing. You really need to go deeply into matters concerning the medium or the message and figure out how everything became so chaotic. Of course, there is order out there somewhere - but it doesn’t really work once it runs into the real world. Your challenge this week and all month, is to find a way of making communication function in reality - not just in the place where you’ve left it, for so many months. To be heard and read, to connect and communicate, you need to sort out a different way of doing things. In fact, your chart says you have no choice. Any person or organisation who can help you get real about this will be a boon.

AQUARIUS

People are crossing the line all over the place, with your business project, bank account, shares, house, apartment, possessions, charity, credit card and so on. Or is this about buying and selling? You are now far enough into the Pisces cycle to have clear evidence that you are also part of the issue. In other words, you’ve gone along with particular arrangements instead of realising that you needed to be far more rigid, from the very start. The thing is, if you create a structure (especially a financial structure) where everything is all over the place, all the time and people or organisations can cross lines - that is exactly what will happen. It’s like building an artificial lake. You appear to have built such a lake without any practical measures at all, and now you find yourself dealing with leaks and flooding - or even uncontrollable currents. Practical hands-on measures are now required. There will be a different version of the old arrangement in place soon, or even a complete substitute. You are in a stunning position to make an overdue change, and in fact have not had this chance for 12 months.

PISCES

The really smart actors in 1950’s knew that as soon as the costume and make-up came off, they could become themselves again. And that might mean a total departure from the role. Same with publicity. The clever actors knew that the weird world of public relations and fame was not something to take home with them. Any actors who became confused about the mythology of ‘Me’ and the truth about themselves tended to lose the plot in a spectacular way. This week is a good one, in terms of knowing who you are, or remembering who you are. Your horoscope says, like Mae West, you’ve drifted. Drifting is very common on a Neptune transit of Pisces, your own sign, but for good measure - you have also had Neptune’s watery wife Salacia, also in your sign - and Chiron the centaur. Now all these matters of appearances and branding are coming to a head. In fact it will dominate the entire month. Look at every aspect of this in great detail and it will help (we have clashes between detail-freak Virgo and your sign this month). Which name are you known by? Or which names? What title? What sort of ‘uniform’ do you wear - what is in your wardrobe these days? How are you known in the world? How does your reputation precede you? What kind of flag do you fly? It may be your blog or it may be your personalised car number plate. The thing is, you were born ruled by Neptune anyway. So a Neptune transit (or pattern) in your own sign is doubly affecting. It is very common to feel ungrounded or even wholly lost during such times. The trick is to come back to matters of image, every time. That’s where you may be drifting or even out of your depth. And it’s easily fixed. Within weeks.

