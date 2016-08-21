Weekly horoscope: Monday 22nd August to Sunday 28th August 2016

Aries

Take your time and take very good advice with foreigners, regional differences, unfamiliar districts (foreign to you) and specifics like the internet, publishing or education. Some issues are unavoidable and have just caught up with you. The trick is to avoid adding to the situation by throwing in more complication. If a major choice is waiting get the best advice you can afford. Excellent work, lifestyle or body options unfold in an odd way, now. You will go back and forth with who/what is on offer until September yet never regret it.

Taurus

Your money, business affairs, property, income, possessions, taxes and so on, require deep thought. Seek a second opinion if you must. You are in a cycle when there are no fast, flashy or easy answers. Try to keep your life simple by dealing with what is there rather than lumbering yourself with even more burdens. Brilliant answers with (or for) children sometimes arrive back to front, or in a roundabout fashion. This is true, now through September. You will see the same outcome with babies, young adults, paid or unpaid work involving children – or lovers who could bring them into your life. It’s a circuit.

Gemini

Take your time before you make any new decisions which would affect the future of your relationship with your partner. You need very good advice and maybe some street wisdom, too. This also applies to your former or potential partner. Know what you’re doing and what the long-term fall-out is likely to be. Gemini, if you have an enemy, opponent or rival then take good care and take very good advice, for the same reason. Brilliant discussions or paper trails involving your house, relative, flat, town, country or flatmate will continue. They may take you in all directions by September but stay the course.

Cancer

Your body, your lifestyle, your work ethic, your notion of service and duty, and your daily routine are all connected – as you must surely know by now. All the more reason to seek expertise, perhaps from more than one source, before you respond to midweek pressures. Experience is a very good teacher so talk to those who have experienced just these issues. Your big concept, project, idea or plan is unfolding in an odd way, taking you backwards and forwards until early September, yet you will have much to gain. You actually set things up so long ago that The Jupiter Effect should be gathering speed nicely, even if you do find yourself having to stop and start within weeks.

Leo

The long and winding road with your money, business, company, house, precious possessions, charity or apartment will take you on a fantastic journey by September but allow for twists and turns on the way. Cover yourself. Take your time with pregnancy, babies, children, young adults, serious lovers (who could bring a junior generation into your life) and any plans involving younger faces. Mars conjuncts Saturn on Wednesday 24th August. In plain English, this week is challenging enough anyway, without you adding to the issues. Seek expertise and the voice of experience because you will live with the ultimate outcome of your choices, for ages.

Virgo

You are quite right to think about yourself, and talk about yourself, as if you were a commodity, or a brand. The way you look and appear has never been so important, and fantastic things are possible. Just allow for a weird stop-start story that won’t be resolved until September 9th. Be extremely cautious with decisions about your home town, homeland, house, apartment, family or household. Close to Wednesday you need to weigh everything very carefully and lean hard on people or organisations with tried, tested and trusted advice. Don’t just rush into this.

Libra

The realities of living with certain aspects of the media, the internet, television, computers and so on are inescapable. Figure out what you have learned since last year and get real about the way you connect and communicate. It may be the technology; it may be the project; it may be your abilities; it may be the people. In all cases, don’t be afraid to ask smart questions of useful individuals. Your big treasure chest is still buried down below, deeply under the surface. Even if you have to zig-zag as you dive for the pearls, go where nobody else can see you. Pursue what or who is utterly unfathomable. If you’re behind the scenes, hidden away or covering up, it’s working.

Scorpio

Be enormously careful with the Mars-Saturn conjunction in your finance, property, business, charity and shopping zone midweek. You need to make a really fine-tuned judgement call so throw everything you can at the question. People who have seen it all, and who know it all, are your best sources. Stunning stories involving friends or groups in your life are taking you somewhere very welcome, but don’t be surprised if the story itself is rewritten, altered or stuck before you see where things stand, around September 9th.

Sagittarius

You must now live in the real world where your face, shape, brand, name, title, reputation or image are concerned. Some things are just facts of life and all you can really do is wait. You also have some choices to make, though, and the outcome will affect you in 2017 and perhaps beyond, so seek the very best advice you can. Your ‘Me’ agenda should be number one. I suspect some of this is connected to the big wheels now turning with your career, unpaid work or university degree. Even if the wheels are spinning backwards and forwards until September you’re on a blessed journey.

Capricorn

Think very, very carefully about what you do behind the scenes or in secret, this week. It will have heavy long-term repercussions. Don’t do anything sneaky, shady or shadowy (even if you are barely aware of it) as Saturn, your ruler, is a serious factor now. This also applies to operating behind the scenes, or delving into the world of the occult or subconscious. Be super aware of what you are creating in your life. Fantastic possibilities when you travel, or travel in the mind, continue. One story will take you round in circles by September, but that’s okay as this intellectual, spiritual, internet, education or geographical journey works in your favour. Allow for loops.

Aquarius

Depending on how you have handled particular friends or groups since last year, you are either about to deal with reality (and it may bite) or to bless that moment you took it all more seriously. Some kind of learning experience is inevitable, with or for your friend, and particularly with your band, club, team, society, association and so on. You can keep life simple by avoiding adding any more layers. Wonderful financial, property or business trends continue, but if you loop the loop over the next two weeks, don’t be surprised. Expect delays, changes, shifts.

Pisces

Don’t take anything or anybody new on, where your career, unpaid work or university degree is concerned – at least not without good advice. If you rush in you could pay the toll next year. You will already have enough to deal with, anyway, as the project, people, organisation or wider trends suggest some kind of reality check that a Piscean like you would probably rather avoid. That’s okay. Get good advice and move on. It’s only ‘success’ and ‘status’ whatever that means. Your former, current or potential partner continues to be at the heart of a promising story, with edits to come, in early September. This also applies to an enemy, rival or opponent. It’s like reading backwards, then skipping pages. You should be pretty satisfied with the plot, though.

