Weekly horoscope: Monday 5th September to Sunday 11th September 2016

ARIES

Do all you can to sign off on a promising outcome for your job, unpaid work, lifestyle and particularly your wellbeing, by Friday 9th. Luck is still on your side with a great solution or outcome, so make sure it is only loose ends you are gathering from the 8th, not the entire plan. You are in a stunning position with a former, current or potential partner from Saturday 10th when you will either overcome your biggest issue, or be handed your greatest opportunity. If you are more concerned with an enemy, rival or opponent, rest assured this impossible person will turn out to be your biggest asset, shortly.

TAURUS

Accelerate everything with, or for, the children. This also applies to youth projects, babies, or young adults born 20+ years after you. The more you can complete by Friday 9th the better, as everything which follows until October 7th will find you rescheduling, retracing your steps or being stuck with unfinished business. This also strongly applies to a lover who could make you a parent, step-parent, Aunt or Uncle if things became serious! Do all you can to get off to a flying start with new possibilities for your working life, housework and body after Thursday as you need to plant the best seeds.

GEMINI

Sign off on your house, apartment, family plan, household decision, home town question or homeland issue by Friday 9th and make sure that you read the fine print on possible delays or changes, as you do not need four weeks of loose ends. Amazing developments involving babies, children or young adults who are 20+ years your junior are ready to roll in the second part of the week. Get ready to believe in the biggest and best, and accept that sometimes people, organisations or the universe itself really does have your best interests at heart. You will see why when something (or someone) new comes into your life, close to 1st October.

CANCER

The last thing this internet, multimedia, telephone, computer, paperwork or communication priority needs is muddle. Try to race towards the finish line by Friday 9th, then, while the solution or opportunity remains. After that date, you may find you are left with the rewrite, retraction or rescheduling but none of the luck which has blessed you for weeks. Fantastic news which will permanently alter the way you see your house, family, apartment, household, home town or homeland is on the way in October when there will be paperwork to sign, or a handshake decision to welcome. You will see the first signs of this in the second half of the week so be ready to say a big, fat ‘Yes.’

LEO

The new financial, property, business or charity beginning near Thursday 1st September comes with a blind spot or missing jigsaw piece, and there is further confusion near Friday 2nd, despite the opportunities and solutions in the background. This sets you up for the first week of September, when the numbers (or deal) will be brilliantly clear near Wednesday 7th. Try to finalise things in writing by Friday 9th and the weekend of the 11th/12th will be much easier. From Thursday 8th your focus switches to a plan or project with brilliant potential, either on the internet or in the real world. From Friday 9th a superb new era for your use of the worldwide web, multimedia, publishing, languages or education begins with results near October 1st.

VIRGO

Get everything done and dusted, if you can, with your photograph, makeover, title, profile, name, film clip or portrait. If you leave it past Friday 9th then the safety net or the opportunity disappears. You will save or make a substantial amount of money after Jupiter changes signs on Friday at 11. 17am, London time. The benefits will continue for 13 months until October 10th, 2017 so get off to the best possible start. The right attitude towards the business, house, charity, money, retail or apartment question is positive, trusting, open and just a little bit grateful.

LIBRA

You will flick the green light on the new you, from October 1st, with most of the clues there in the second half of this week. You will be reborn with a new look and/or new image, thanks to Jupiter in Libra, a cycle which turns your fortunes around every 12 years. Do all you can to tidy up the final details of a matter which finds you keeping secrets, operating behind the scenes or disappearing from sight, by Friday 9th September as it may all become rather complicated after that date and less promising.

SCORPIO

You have done extremely well out of one or more old friends over the last year, and the people power involved in one very special group has rewarded you more than once. Now, you have a last chance to see what genuine friendship or the community can do for you (and vice versa) but you must complete the story, in writing if possible, by Saturday 9th for the best results. After that date you will hit four weeks of changes or delays. Did you know your greatest benefits over the next 13 months will come from hiding secrets, operating behind the scenes or disappearing from view? You will see why this weekend with more to come in weeks.

SAGITTARIUS

You have been in a wonderful position to benefit from great timing, helpful people, generous organisations and sensational luck over the last 12 months and your CV as it looks this week, is the proof. Do all you can to pull off one last achievement, or clever piece of safeguarding, by Friday 9th. After that date you hit four weeks of delays or changes. You have known for some time that your best bet would be a friend involved in a larger group, community or circle which connects you to each other. This is about to prove spectacularly true, and you are quite right to plan ahead, as October is a fresh start.

CAPRICORN

You could be promoted, win an award, achieve an outstanding result or switch careers as early as 1st October, depending on your personal birth chart. In other cases the start of the most successful cycle in 12 years is less dramatic, but you will see useful developments in your workplace, or another university, industry or business, by the weekend. Try to finish what you started with your plan to travel, move, study, teach, publish or export so ambitiously, by Friday 9th. After that date you may hit changes.

AQUARIUS

You have been given amazing protection, great timing, luck or opportunities with your money, business, company, house, apartment, charity or possessions for 13 months. Finish up with signatures and read the fine print by Friday 9th for the best results as life will be complicated after that date. One special part of your country, or the world, will move onto your radar permanently from October, with surefire signs by this weekend. You will gain so much from this place, its history, culture and people, Aquarius.

PISCES

Step back from the situation with your marriage, relationship, partnership, ex or potential other half and you will see just how fortunate you have been. Now, you must close the door on 2016 and seal the deal, whatever that might be, no later than Friday 9th. If the situation continues beyond that date it will be a rewritten story and your usual luck factor will not be there. You stand to make or save a lot of money from this weekend, either in your account, or thanks to developments with a house, car, apartment, business or other resources. Show willing and look ahead; make a great beginning.

