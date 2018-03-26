What 100 calories actually looks like

Ayesha Muttucumaru 26 March 2018
what-does-100-calories-look-like
Getty Images

The difference between a 100 calories of strawberries vs a 100 calories worth of energy balls may surprise you

From MyFitnessPal to the NHS’ Calorie Checker , technology makes it easier than ever to keep a tally of the number of calories we consume on a daily basis. However, it’s hard to gauge from a screen how that number will look served up on a plate.

Calorie-counting, while not for everyone, is central to the success of eating plans such as the 5:2 diet  and also forms the basis of the government’s new initiative  to help curb obesity which advocates a 400-600-600 spread across breakfast, lunch and dinner. However, decoding the kcals, grams and serving sizes that pop up on a screen or smartphone can sometimes get lost in translation, a point proven by a recent study from The Office of National Statistics that revealed that we’re eating 50 per cent more calories than we think we are .

It can be hard to picture, especially when it comes to snacks, so we took some 100 calorie snaps of seven everyday foods that often make their way onto our snack trolley (every office has one right?) and fridge to provide a useful visual guide.

Kallo Organic Unsalted Rice Cakes

100 calories = 3 and a half rice cakes

Itsu Sea Salt Seaweed Thins

100 calories = just over four 5g packets

Strawberries

100 calories = just over 33

Almonds

100 calories = roughly a handful (a little over 14)

Deliciously Ella Coconut and Oat Energy Ball

100 calories = 27.4g (just over half of one)

Cheddar cheese

100 calories = 24.4g (around two and a half tablespoons of grated cheese)

Houmous

100 calories = 32.6g (about a tablespoon and a half)

Calculated using the NHS’ Calorie Checker .


You may also like

What are the benefits of niacinamide and how can you fit it in your routine?

Retinol & retinoids decoded: the skin experts' guide

Trypophobia: Does looking at small holes make you feel queasy?

Are you overtraining?


Editors Picks:
Things we're loving

Mango pleated satin top, £29.99

H&M v-neck kaftan, £29.99

M&S Collection linen blouse, £27.50

River Island midi dress, £39

New Look oversized shirt, £24.99

H&M oversized linen-blend shirt, £24.99

More Gloss

Skin

The best ‘super’ facial oils and how to pick one for your skin type

Trends

The best perfumes on the planet according to TikTok

Wellbeing

A time to be fearless! 7 things I've learned about menopause, by Lisa Snowdon

Health

IV drips: Adele and Chrissy Teigen are plugging in to hack their energy levels, skin and immunity. But is IV therapy worth it?

Beauty

Botox with your bedding? Now you can get tweakments at John Lewis

Review

Glossy Picks: Our favourite June launches to get us ready for summer

Trends

7 genuinely useful things we learnt from Tiktok this week

Skin

Now with 1000s of 5* reviews – Boots' No7 Pro Derm Scan tells you *exactly* what your skin needs

Victoria Woodhall
Explore More