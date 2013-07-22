Wheyhey Protein Ice Cream

22 July 2013
get-the-gloss-wheyhey-protein-ice-cream

Cooling down with sugar laden ice creams? The glossy posse opt for an all-natural, protein-packed alternative, writes Kiran Branch

Any products in this article have been selected editorially however if you buy something we mention, we may earn commission

Here at GTG HQ we're accustomed to expert nutritionists and personal trainers professing their love for protein. Hearing those in the know wax lyrical about the benefits of the vital nutrient has all the glossy staffers attempting to up their protein intake and with the launch of Wheyhey Protein Ice Cream our quest just got a whole lot tastier.

Created using premium quality whey protein isolate, Wheyhey is an all natural, low fat, gluten-free, sugar-free alternative to ice cream available in three flavours; vanilla, chocolate and strawberry. Each 150ml tub contains an impressive 22g of protein which - as with all high quality protein - will help to reduce body fat, boost the immune system, improve mental performance and aid lean muscle growth and repair.

Now if that's not something to shout Wheyhey about, we don't know what is.

Wheyhey Protein Ice Cream (£2.50, 150ml) is stocked in Holland and Barrett nationwide.


You may also like


Editors Picks:
Things we're loving

Dr Barbara Sturm Hydrating Conditioner, £50
Redken Extreme Bleach Recovery Cica Cream, £26.28
Color Wow Dream Coat, £21.60
M&S Collection pure linen belted wide leg trousers, £35
WelleCo The Collagen Elixir, £45
Next wear it with Love Sweatshirt, £28

More Gloss

Wellness
Need a new idea for a spa break? Everyone's booking a wellbeing cruise
Skin
Why Ayurvedic skincare will change how you think about your skin type
Makeup
The best highlighters for glowing skin as chosen by GTG readers
Nutrition
The Detox Kitchen's top 10 winter superfoods
Victoria Woodhall
Health
The best immune supplements to stay healthy all year round
Fashion
Quick! The Anya Hindmarch Uniqlo collection is here
Skin
16 best neck firming creams to beat sagging skin
Health
'Why the menopause has made me terrified of driving'
Victoria Woodhall
Explore More