Who's your star sign love match?

As an astrologer, the two questions I’m most frequently asked are “Will it be a good week?” and “Which sign is right for me?".
While I can direct those asking about their future to my columns, in print and online , romantic matters are a lot trickier. I’ve been asked about this at countless parties, and once a pilot on an international flight even came and found me just so he could get the scoop on his perfect match.
The good news, and the bad news, is that there is no single, ideal match - it’s not that simple. A relationship is about discovery, and knowing what makes you tick and where you connect with others gives you a great head start! Indeed if you learn the rules of the astrology dating game, there’s a whole world of options to choose from. Once you understand the signs, you’ll recognise who’s got potential for a romantic fling, who’s a keeper and exactly who to bypass.
While this applies to male/female partnerings, it’s very much the same with same sex links. Also remember: you are not perfect, you have your quirks. The ideal is that you’re able to laugh about the same things, talk through difficulties and, especially, that you can tolerate - if not learn to love - each other’s oddities - passion is fantastic for the fling factor.
However, when you’re up at two in the morning and the boiler’s not working, you want other qualities too. It’s incredibly important to recognise the difference between who you’re just madly attracted to and the person you can actually live with and perhaps start a family with. Not to fear however - this astrological journey will help you discern who’s who.
Aries March 20 – April 19
Impatient, excitable Fire Sign.
You want: thrills, intensity, somebody who will regard you as a ‘catch’ and who’s a bit of a challenge. You also want somebody who adores you and isn’t afraid to show it.
Hottie material: Scorpio
You need: stability, somebody who gives you space, who can live with your ups and downs but still totally loves you
Example: Victoria Beckham, her match: David Beckham, Taurus
Your best bets: another Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Aquarius, Pisces
Maybe not: Virgo
Taurus April 20 – May 20
Earthy, luxury-loving Earth Sign.
You want: looks, sensuality and somebody who brings excitement to your life
Hottie material: Leo
You need: yes, sensuality but also somebody who has the patience to negotiate compromises where your views or habits differ. As they will...
Example: Penelope Cruz, her match: Javier Bardem, Pisces
Your best bets: Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn
Maybe not: Sagittarius
Gemini May 21 – June 20
Inquisitive, eternally youthful Air Sign.
You want: clever witty conversation, somebody who’s amusing and who boosts your spirits
Hottie material: Aries
You need: an individual who will persist, who’ll outlast your restless nature, who offers stability and whose character is endlessly fascinating
Example: Angelina Jolie, her match: Brad Pitt, Sagittarius
Your best bets: another Gemini, Sagittarius and bizarrely, Scorpio (this is a crazy but passionate bond)
Maybe not: Cancer
Cancer June 21 – July 21
Sensitive, creative Water Sign
You want: a deep-hearted listener who’ll support you no matter what, who understands your deepest feelings
Hottie material: Pisces
You need: Kindness is vital, as is a generous heart; add practical clarity, an ability to bring joy to life and a knack for working around your moody moments
Example: Cheryl Fernandez-Versini, her match: her new husband, Jean Bertrand Fernandez-Virsini, Virgo
Your best bets: Taurus, Leo, Libra, Capricorn
Maybe not... Gemini
Leo July 22 – August 22
Passionate, creative Fire Sign
You want: somebody who admires you, is admirable as well but who doesn’t overshadow you
Hottie material: Capricorn
You need: yes, somebody who admires you, but who you’re in awe of, too. They should need you in some way, so you can support each other
Example: Charlize Theron, her match: Sean Penn, Leo
Your best bets: Your own sign, Leo, also fiery Aries, Gemini, Scorpio,
Maybe not...Cancer
Virgo August 23 – September 22
Sensual, dutiful Earth Sign
You want: an individual who’s leading their own life, are clever, reliable, sensual and can cook
Hottie material: Gemini
You need: somebody who doesn’t need rescuing – you do enough of that with friends - but who’s upbeat, kind, generous and who gently but firmly cuts you off when you complain
Example: Beyonce, her match: Jay Z, Sagittarius
Your best bets: go sensual, Taurus or Capricorn, or edgy, Sag or Scorpio, calming Aquarius
Maybe not...Aries
Libra September 23 – October 22
Gracious yet obsessive Air Sign
You want: the single love of your life, the person with whom everything is perfect from the moment you meet
Hottie material: Aquarius
You need: a strong personality who’s so exciting and moving so swiftly you forget your own complicated requirements; you live and love in the now, and find you are, indeed, together forever
Example: Catherine Zeta-Jones, her match: Michael Douglas, fellow Libra
Your best bets: Aries, Taurus, Libra, sometimes Capricorn, Pisces
Maybe not...Virgo
Scorpio October 23 – November 21
Strong, vulnerable Water Sign
You want: to be caught in passion so deep that nothing else matters, yet to be inspired to excel yourself professionally and personally
Hottie material: Libra
You need: an steady, loving individual who ignores your dramas and tendency to be manipulative and who instead makes you laugh
Example: Yasmin LeBon, her match: Simon Lebon, Scorpio
Your best bets: Leo, Scorpio, you understand each other, Gemini, you’ll never understand each other but remain obsessed
Maybe not... Capricorn
Sagittarius November 22 – December 20
You want: a committed but part time lover who’s fascinating, who knows things you don’t and keeps you interested (maybe an airline pilot, who comes and goes?)
Hottie material: Virgo
You need: exactly that. The more lively their life, the happier you are.
Example: Lara Stone, her match: David Walliams, Leo
Your best bets: Gemini, Leo, another Sag
Maybe not: Cancer
Capricorn December 21 – January 19
Practical, driven intensely loyal Earth Sign
You want: a serious catch. Rich, famous, handsome – ideally, all of these.
Hottie material: Taurus
You need: the above, but packaged in a character that’s kind, which isn’t always the case
Example: Duchess of Cambridge, her match: Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Cancer
Your best bets: Cancer, Virgo, fellow Capricorns
Maybe not: Sagittarius
Aquarius January 20 – February 17
Intellectual, bohemian but fixed Air Sign
You want: somebody who’s an original, who’ll keep you interested, who’s more inquisitive, quirkier
Hottie material: Cancer
You need: yes, an original but somebody who’s kind, who prevents you getting into a rut and, importantly, fully understands the value of a good cuddle
Example: Princess Charlene of Monaco, her match: Prince Albert of Monaco, Pisces
Your best bets: short term, every sign; long term, stable Taurus, Scorpio
Maybe not... oddly, other Aquarians
Pisces February 18 – March 19
Idealistic, tender-hearted Water Sign
You want: a ‘movie star’, whatever the setting, they must thrill you – and impress others
Hottie material: Sagittarius
You need: an individual who helps you discover what your true heart’s desire is, and then encourages you to pursue it, and who will always be there for you
Example: Rachel Weisz, her match: Daniel Craig, fellow Pisces
Your best bets: Taurus, romantic Libra, Virgo
Maybe not...Aries
If you’ve questions about your sign, please visit the websites of Jessica Adams , your Get the Gloss astrologer, or mine .