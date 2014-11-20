Who's your star sign love match?

As an astrologer, the two questions I’m most frequently asked are “Will it be a good week?” and “Which sign is right for me?".

While I can direct those asking about their future to my columns, in print and online , romantic matters are a lot trickier. I’ve been asked about this at countless parties, and once a pilot on an international flight even came and found me just so he could get the scoop on his perfect match.

The good news, and the bad news, is that there is no single, ideal match - it’s not that simple. A relationship is about discovery, and knowing what makes you tick and where you connect with others gives you a great head start! Indeed if you learn the rules of the astrology dating game, there’s a whole world of options to choose from. Once you understand the signs, you’ll recognise who’s got potential for a romantic fling, who’s a keeper and exactly who to bypass.

While this applies to male/female partnerings, it’s very much the same with same sex links. Also remember: you are not perfect, you have your quirks. The ideal is that you’re able to laugh about the same things, talk through difficulties and, especially, that you can tolerate - if not learn to love - each other’s oddities - passion is fantastic for the fling factor.

However, when you’re up at two in the morning and the boiler’s not working, you want other qualities too. It’s incredibly important to recognise the difference between who you’re just madly attracted to and the person you can actually live with and perhaps start a family with. Not to fear however - this astrological journey will help you discern who’s who.

Aries March 20 – April 19

Impatient, excitable Fire Sign.

You want: thrills, intensity, somebody who will regard you as a ‘catch’ and who’s a bit of a challenge. You also want somebody who adores you and isn’t afraid to show it.

Hottie material: Scorpio

You need: stability, somebody who gives you space, who can live with your ups and downs but still totally loves you

Example: Victoria Beckham, her match: David Beckham, Taurus

Your best bets: another Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Aquarius, Pisces

Maybe not: Virgo

Taurus April 20 – May 20

Earthy, luxury-loving Earth Sign.

You want: looks, sensuality and somebody who brings excitement to your life

Hottie material: Leo

You need: yes, sensuality but also somebody who has the patience to negotiate compromises where your views or habits differ. As they will...

Example: Penelope Cruz, her match: Javier Bardem, Pisces

Your best bets: Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn

Maybe not: Sagittarius

Gemini May 21 – June 20

Inquisitive, eternally youthful Air Sign.

You want: clever witty conversation, somebody who’s amusing and who boosts your spirits

Hottie material: Aries

You need: an individual who will persist, who’ll outlast your restless nature, who offers stability and whose character is endlessly fascinating

Example: Angelina Jolie, her match: Brad Pitt, Sagittarius

Your best bets: another Gemini, Sagittarius and bizarrely, Scorpio (this is a crazy but passionate bond)

Maybe not: Cancer

Cancer June 21 – July 21

Sensitive, creative Water Sign

You want: a deep-hearted listener who’ll support you no matter what, who understands your deepest feelings

Hottie material: Pisces

You need: Kindness is vital, as is a generous heart; add practical clarity, an ability to bring joy to life and a knack for working around your moody moments

Example: Cheryl Fernandez-Versini, her match: her new husband, Jean Bertrand Fernandez-Virsini, Virgo

Your best bets: Taurus, Leo, Libra, Capricorn

Maybe not... Gemini

Leo July 22 – August 22

Passionate, creative Fire Sign

You want: somebody who admires you, is admirable as well but who doesn’t overshadow you

Hottie material: Capricorn

You need: yes, somebody who admires you, but who you’re in awe of, too. They should need you in some way, so you can support each other

Example: Charlize Theron, her match: Sean Penn, Leo

Your best bets: Your own sign, Leo, also fiery Aries, Gemini, Scorpio,

Maybe not...Cancer

Virgo August 23 – September 22

Sensual, dutiful Earth Sign

You want: an individual who’s leading their own life, are clever, reliable, sensual and can cook

Hottie material: Gemini

You need: somebody who doesn’t need rescuing – you do enough of that with friends - but who’s upbeat, kind, generous and who gently but firmly cuts you off when you complain

Example: Beyonce, her match: Jay Z, Sagittarius

Your best bets: go sensual, Taurus or Capricorn, or edgy, Sag or Scorpio, calming Aquarius

Maybe not...Aries

Libra September 23 – October 22

Gracious yet obsessive Air Sign

You want: the single love of your life, the person with whom everything is perfect from the moment you meet

Hottie material: Aquarius

You need: a strong personality who’s so exciting and moving so swiftly you forget your own complicated requirements; you live and love in the now, and find you are, indeed, together forever

Example: Catherine Zeta-Jones, her match: Michael Douglas, fellow Libra

Your best bets: Aries, Taurus, Libra, sometimes Capricorn, Pisces

Maybe not...Virgo

Scorpio October 23 – November 21

Strong, vulnerable Water Sign

You want: to be caught in passion so deep that nothing else matters, yet to be inspired to excel yourself professionally and personally

Hottie material: Libra

You need: an steady, loving individual who ignores your dramas and tendency to be manipulative and who instead makes you laugh

Example: Yasmin LeBon, her match: Simon Lebon, Scorpio

Your best bets: Leo, Scorpio, you understand each other, Gemini, you’ll never understand each other but remain obsessed

Maybe not... Capricorn

Sagittarius November 22 – December 20

You want: a committed but part time lover who’s fascinating, who knows things you don’t and keeps you interested (maybe an airline pilot, who comes and goes?)

Hottie material: Virgo

You need: exactly that. The more lively their life, the happier you are.

Example: Lara Stone, her match: David Walliams, Leo

Your best bets: Gemini, Leo, another Sag

Maybe not: Cancer

Capricorn December 21 – January 19

Practical, driven intensely loyal Earth Sign

You want: a serious catch. Rich, famous, handsome – ideally, all of these.

Hottie material: Taurus

You need: the above, but packaged in a character that’s kind, which isn’t always the case

Example: Duchess of Cambridge, her match: Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Cancer

Your best bets: Cancer, Virgo, fellow Capricorns

Maybe not: Sagittarius

Aquarius January 20 – February 17

Intellectual, bohemian but fixed Air Sign

You want: somebody who’s an original, who’ll keep you interested, who’s more inquisitive, quirkier

Hottie material: Cancer

You need: yes, an original but somebody who’s kind, who prevents you getting into a rut and, importantly, fully understands the value of a good cuddle

Example: Princess Charlene of Monaco, her match: Prince Albert of Monaco, Pisces

Your best bets: short term, every sign; long term, stable Taurus, Scorpio

Maybe not... oddly, other Aquarians

Pisces February 18 – March 19

Idealistic, tender-hearted Water Sign

You want: a ‘movie star’, whatever the setting, they must thrill you – and impress others

Hottie material: Sagittarius

You need: an individual who helps you discover what your true heart’s desire is, and then encourages you to pursue it, and who will always be there for you

Example: Rachel Weisz, her match: Daniel Craig, fellow Pisces

Your best bets: Taurus, romantic Libra, Virgo

Maybe not...Aries

