Win £350 to spend at Superdry!

11 January 2017
superdry-1

Tell us what your dream piece of workout gear is for your chance to win £350 to spend at Superdry!

Calling all workout warriors, fitspo goddesses and athleisure activists! We want to know the one piece of clothing that would perfect your workout in the gym, on a run, or even at your pilates class - wherever you workout, what's the one piece that you just wish you had? Here at Get The Gloss, we've teamed up with global lifestyle brand Superdry whose fusion of Americana and Japanese graphics first put them on the map. Now, with over 500 stores in 46 countries worldwide, they're leading the way with a fresh, contemporary athleisure range. We'll be running this competition across Facebook and Twitter until the 18th January, so enter now for your chance to win this amazing £350 prize. All you need to do is tell us about your dream piece of workout gear with the #mySuperdry, links below. Good luck!

Enter now on  Twitter !

Enter now on  Facebook !

Terms & Conditions apply. For more information, please click  here


You may also like

The GTG 12 days of Christmas Instagram competition starts today

Fancy a shot at winning the best blender in the world?

Ask Elle Macpherson a question & win!

Win a bespoke yoga session for two with Nike and Jessica Skye


Editors Picks:
Things we're loving

H&M v-neck kaftan, £29.99

H&M cotton poplin shorts, £12.99

River Island midi dress, £39

M&S Collection linen blouse, £27.50

Mango pleated satin top, £29.99

H&M oversized linen-blend shirt, £24.99

More Gloss

Wellbeing

Menopause and sleep: how I survive the hell of hormonal insomnia

Health

Collagen: Are you burning through your body's collagen too fast?

Sponsored

A study into Bio-Kult probiotics has proved the link between gut health and mood. Here’s everything you need to know

Nutrition

Breakfast salads are becoming a thing. Here’s why you should start loving them too

Health

From brain fog to insomnia these are the supplements to take for menopause

Victoria Woodhall
Fitness

I lost 3 stone in 6 months and saw my menopausal symptoms disappear with this gentle form of exercise I can do in my PJs

Beauty

This £11 M&S sleep bra keeps selling out but do we actually need to wear a bra in bed?

Health

A 20-minute power nap can help with weight management and make you better at your job, according to a top sleep guru

Explore More