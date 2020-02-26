Women's Sexual Health

We're talking all things relationships, sex and women's health. Find out everything you want to know about 'down under' with our guides to contraception, periods, fertility, and all that's in between.

Reset all filters

Refine Search


Total results: 83
Sex & Gynae

Why every women needs this ovarian cancer symptoms checklist. Screenshot it now!

28 March 2022  
Event

Masterclass: The gynae nurse answers your questions at our unmissable online event!

10 March 2022  
Sex & Gynae

Why taking a break from the Pill isn’t the 'detox' you might have thought

22 February 2022   Anna Hunter
Health

Best period pants reviews: we put 15 styles to the test

16 February 2022   Emma Elms
Health

8 unexpected signs you might be perimenopausal

21 January 2022   Victoria Woodhall
Sex & Gynae

How to get over your 'smear fear'

18 January 2022   Anna Hunter
Health

Why you keep getting cystitis and how to treat it

18 January 2022   Anna Hunter
Sponsored

Thrush: a gynaecologist answers our most burning questions

8 December 2021  
Sex & Gynae

Do you really need a skincare routine for your vulva?

27 October 2021   Melanie Macleod
Wellbeing

7 best books on menopause and perimenopause to inform and inspire you

27 October 2021   Victoria Woodhall
Sex & Gynae

I tried the vibrating 'happy chair' and my pelvic floor has never been better

23 August 2021   Victoria Woodhall
Wellbeing

10 things you need to know about endometriosis

25 June 2021   Judy Johnson
Sponsored

From recycled lingerie to eco-conscious sex toys: your guide to sustainable sex

14 May 2021   Melanie Macleod
Health

Davina McCall shares her exact HRT regime

6 May 2021   Victoria Woodhall
Health

The Shamechanger: our advice columnist on why 'squirting' during sex is more common than you think

19 February 2021   Hattie Sloggett
Sponsored

The sex toy that's finally given us something to look forward to in lockdown

6 February 2021  
Wellbeing

5 passion killers that can ruin your Valentine’s Day and how to avoid them

1 February 2021   Jackie Lynch
Sex & Gynae

The sex toys we feel no shame about having on our bedside table

3 November 2020   Melanie Macleod
Sex & Gynae

Why lockdown sex is complicated

12 May 2020   Nicola Bonn
Sex & Gynae

What your vaginal discharge is trying to tell you

26 February 2020   Anna Hunter

If you can't see what you're looking for please search our full content archive.