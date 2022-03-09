From recycled lingerie to eco-conscious sex toys: your guide to sustainable sex

Melanie Macleod14 May 2021
lovehoney-1

Lovehoney has a new sustainable lingerie collection coming out and you're going to want it all

From  refillable beauty  to responsibly sourced fish, we’re all doing our bit when it comes to sustainability in the bathroom and the kitchen, but what about the bedroom? From fast-fashion lingerie to  sex toys  wrapped in plastic packaging, the boudoir is one place it can be trickier to maintain your eco-credentials.

Luckily, lingerie and sex toy retailer  Lovehoney  is here to make sure that your bedroom is as  eco-conscious  as your bathroom.

Sustainable packaging

Lovehoney  aims to be  plastic-free by 2023  and has already steadily replaced plastic with cardboard for interior packaging – yes, your sex toy will look less fancy when it arrives, but who buys a sex toy for the box… Commonly housed in glittery pink or red packaging (gender stereotypes, eh?), Lovehoney has stopped using glitter altogether and reduced the use of foil, gloss laminate and matt laminate finishes on exterior packaging. Plus when you order from the brand, your delivery comes in a plain cardboard box that is 100 per cent recyclable, plus made from between 80 and 98 per cent recyclable materials. Discreet if you don’t want your flatmate/doorman/parents knowing about the sexy surprise you’ve ordered.

The new sustainable lingerie collection

Packaging only makes up part of the sustainability puzzle, though. Much more excitingly, this month sees the launch of Lovehoney’s  first-ever sustainable lingerie range, Lovehoney Mindful  which comprises of bralettes, knickers, thongs, pyjamas and bodysuits all made from lace and elastics made from pre-consumer recycled yarns that would otherwise end up in landfill. In the UK it’s estimated that £140 million worth of clothing ends up in the landfill annually, much of which is not biodegradable; Lovehoney is opting not to contribute to this by using the fabrics destined for landfill.

The collection also includes fishnet lingerie pieces which are made from ECONYL® yarn which is produced from nylon waste that would otherwise pollute the earth

In sizes eight to 26 (and small to extra-large for men) the collection comprises of mint green, black and leopard print colourways in ultra-soft lace and super comfortable seam-free material. The collection is sent out in a 100 per cent compostable cornstarch bag and the swing tags are made from FSC (Forest Stewardship Council) recycled kraft paper with a paper string. No single-use plastic whatsoever is used in the Mindful collection.

Sustainable sex toys - yes, really!

Lovehoney has teamed up with luxury sustainable sex toy experts  Love Not War  to design a range of vibrators, from £69.99, made from materials that would otherwise end up in landfill or in our oceans. The toys have a recycled brushed aluminium base which has the electronics in and the silicone heads are detachable. In the long run, you'll be able to buy interchangeable heads so you just need one base and you can swap the heads on to suit the mood you're in negating the need for lots of sex toys in your collection but for the meantime they're just sold as individual vibrators.

Lovehoney is also selling the  Womanizer Eco , £169.99, an environmentally friendly version of the much-loved clitoral stimulation toy. The Womanizer Eco is made from biodegradable biolene (a plastic that is completely biodegradable). The toy can be disassembled into individual parts for full recycling. The packaging will also be fully recyclable, plus the charging cable will be 50 per cent shorter, to save resources and the classic satin toy pouch you keep it in will be replaced by an organic cotton pouch. The manual will also be shortened and additional languages will be accessible via an added QR Code.

Sex toy recycling scheme

If you’ve recently upgraded your sex toy collection you might be wondering what to do with your old toys. It feels mean to leave such a faithful companion languishing, gathering dust, but also wasteful to fling it in the bin (and awkward if the bin man sees it). Lovehoney has solved this ever-so modern dilemma with its sex toy recycling scheme. Send them to the address below and Lovehoney will see that the components are recycled safely

Recycling, Lovehoney Ltd,100 Locksbrook Road, Bath, BA1 3EN

What to buy from the Lovehoney Mindful range

We were treated to a sneak peek of the Lovehoney Mindful collection – here are our top picks from the collection

Lovehoney Mindful Mint Green Leopard Seamless Bra Set, £29.99

With a thick under band and pretty cross over back this bra is both extremely flattering and ultra-comfortable. It’s seam-free so feels like you’re wearing nothing, but the fabric is fairly sturdy so you definitely feel supported. The thong is comfortable too with the wide waistband staying put and never folding over or digging in. It’s imperceptible even under the tightest of leggings.

Lovehoney Mindful Lace Mint Green Bra Set, £29.99

Both the thong and the bra in this set are adjustable with expanding straps to make them fit perfectly to your body - no uncomfortable digging in here. The criss-cross back of the bra looks pretty too, plus the cross over front makes this prettier to wear than standard triangle bras. Plus this could quite possibly be the softest lace lingerie we’ve ever worn - not itchy or annoying in the slightest.

Lovehoney Mindful Collection Lace Mint Green Cami Set, £39.99

Anyone else desperate to cast aside their thick winter pyjamas in favour of a breezy cami set? Made from the same soft lace as the lingerie, this is a pleasure to wear thanks to the flowing shape of the top. The shorts are comfy too and don’t ride up during the night. The adjustable straps make it tailored to your size too.

Written in partnership with Lovehoney


