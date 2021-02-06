The sex toy that's finally given us something to look forward to in lockdown

The Kurve G Spot Vibrator is the latest addition to Hot Octopuss’ mind-blowing collection of toys and this plum-coloured pleasure-provider has got us wishing the day away so we can clock off work and bound into bed for some quality me-time; we haven’t looked forward to going to bed this much since we were children on Christmas Eve. It's no surprise that with little else to do other than fall into bed (be it alone or with a significant other), online sales of sex toys in the UK more than doubled when the UK first entered lockdown last April, but what is it that makes the Kurve so special?

Far from your run of the mill vibrators, Hot Octopuss’ sex toy offering is an imaginative treasure-trove of cutting edge toys that look as good as they feel, catering to cis, trans, non-binary, those with limited mobility and older pleasure seekers with toys including Digit, a finger vibrator, that gives your fingers pleasure superpowers for clitoral stimulation during sex, and the Pulse Solo, a ‘guy-brator’ for male masturbation that delivers hands-free orgasm.

Treble and Bass vibrations

Rather than simply offering different vibration intensities, Kurve has two different vibration styles that work in symphony. The tip of the toy has Treble vibrations for high-frequency targeted vibrations, while the base of the toy (the shaft, if you will) has Bass vibrations for a rumbly feel. Both of these can be turned up or down (or off, if you want to concentrate on just one) to create the perfect combinations for you to reach full-body orgasm.

Raised controls

If you’ve ever been in the throes of passion and struggled to find the button to take you where you want to go at that exact moment, you’ll know how frustrating it can be. Not an issue with Kurve, as it has easy to locate, raised controls to help you find your perfect frequency no matter how otherwise occupied your mind is.

It’s ultra-soft

Kurve is made from soft-touch silicone for a toy that glides along the skin with no pulling or tugging, even on the most delicate areas. It’s silky smooth without lube and is 100 per cent waterproof for use in the shower or bath.

It has curves in all the right places

Unlike a conventional straight up and down phallic-shaped vibrator, the Kurve has a very precise, realistic, shape with a slightly wider contoured soft gel tip at the top to allow you to apply just the right pressure in all the best spots. The soft gel tip is super-squidgy and easily manipulates to hug the most intimate areas, meaning no matter how much pressure you apply with it, it doesn’t cause friction.

It goes and goes

Kurve has two hours of battery life on one charge; it makes quick work of masturbation (if you want it to, that is), so you're able to have many pleasure sessions without have to recharge. If you like to luxuriate over your me-time, the two hours of battery life caters well to that too.

It's discreet

There are no worries about the toy disturbing any housemates also working from home; the Kurve's noise level is less than 40 decibels for ultra-silent pleasure; you only need to worry about your own noise levels.

Hot Octopuss Kurve is available now, £99

