Masterclass: The gynae nurse answers your questions at our unmissable online event!

10 March 2022
woowoo-masterclass-1

From thrush to discharge, ingrowns to intimate health, periods to pleasure, join registered nurse Cheyenne Morgan and WooWoo founder Lucy Anderson for fun, no-nonsense real talk. Get an £80 goodie bag with ticket!

When it comes to our intimate health, how many of us turn to Dr Google for answers. But how reliable is the advice?

That's why, at our next online masterclass (available live and on catch-up), we’re giving you a hotline to a trusted expert in the field: registered gynaecology nurse Cheyenne Morgan. Cheyenne, 26 has a wealth of expertise to share not just from her work in gynaecology but with personal experience of gynae issues such as cysts and polycystic ovarian syndrome. She’s also a new mother of one.

We’ll also be joined by entrepreneur Lucy Anderson, founder of feminine care brand WooWoo. Finding herself newly single and uninspired by the products in the ‘feminine care’ aisle, she wanted to inject some fun and attitude into the market and open up the conversation about intimate health from pre-date waxing dilemmas to smear fear and everything in between. Her award-winning range was developed after hours of late-night conversations with women about what they really wanted from intimate care, health and pleasure products.

Cheyenne and Lucy will be hosting 45 minutes of informative chat with some fun polls and a Q&A. You can ask any questions directly or submit questions anonymously in advance if prefer. Attendees will have cameras off.

No question is off-limits, whether that be changes to your vulva as you age, what your discharge means, what happens after an ‘abnormal’ smear, how to keep recurrent UTIs and ingrowns at bay, how to keep your vulva in tip-top condition with a good skincare routine,  we'll be asking it.

As part of your ticket, you’ll receive a bumper goodie bag of 12 full-size WooWoo products worth more than £80*

What are you waiting for? Hurry spaces are limited. Book Now

Event details

When: Wednesday 23 March

Time: 7-7-45pm GMT

Where: Join via video link sent in advance (please check your inbox and give yourself a couple of minutes to register). The session will also be emailed to you after the event to watch on catch-up.

Tickets: £20 includes £80 goodie bag**

Book via this link.

* Your goodie bag

WooWoo Tame it! 100 ml - £9.95
WooWoo Wax Strips – £6.99|
WooWoo Saddle Sore Balm - £6.75
WooWoo Cranberry Cleanse Wash - £3.75
WooWoo Cranberry Wipes x 20 - £3.75
WooWoo Chamomile Cleanse Wash - £3.75
WooWoo Chamomile Wipes x 20 - £3.75
WooWoo condoms x 12 pack - £9.99
WooWoo Slide it Pleasure Lube - £6.99
WooWoo Bliss Oil with CBD - £9.99
WooWoo Bliss Oil with Hemp - £9.99
WooWoo Tote Bag - £5.99

**Goodie bags despatched by Woowoo who make every effort to ensure your package arrives before the event.


