Your monthly horoscope by Jessica Adams: April 2016

ARIES

April 6th-10th is your annual relaunch and you will be exhilarated by the new freedom you have to experiment with your look or image.

April 14th-17th proves to you that your profile and packaging is just as important as what is on the inside and some big decisions lie in store.

Your money, property, business or possessions will be affected by delays, reversals or changes until June so protect yourself accordingly.

Skip the Full Moon period April 21st-23rd for choices about your finances, house, apartment, company or belongings - it’s hard work!

Remember, your safe bet all month is still your body and your daily working life. This is where offers and opportunities still swirl around.

Want to know more about your horoscope for 2016? Download your FREE yearly horoscope guide by Jessica Adams in our shop here

TAURUS

The Full Moon period April 21st-23rd is best avoided for big choices for/about your former, current or potential partner. Or enemy!

A younger generation born 20 years or more after you, or potential new babies, still leads as your luckiest source of possibilities, all year.

Mercury is Retrograde in Taurus, your own sign, so allow for delays or changes with plans for your wardrobe, face, hair, body, title or role.

You will shut out the world after April as you have secrets to keep (or reveal). Alternatively you are absorbed by a role behind the scenes.

The New Moon period April 6th-10th makes it impossible to explain or show what is so important to you. Use a diary as an outlet. Shred it!

Want to know more about your horoscope for 2016? Download your FREE yearly horoscope guide by Jessica Adams in our shop here

GEMINI

Your ruler Mercury is going backwards and forwards until June 7th. So is a secret of yours, or a role behind the scenes. Plan around that.

The Full Moon period April 21st-23rd is unsuitable for major decisions about your body or your daily workload. Pick another time.

You can bank on your house, apartment, home town or country for all the big advantages and lucky offers, until September - so keep trying.

The New Moon period April 6th-10th will change your friendships, social life, social media and group involvements for the rest of the year.

New friends, new versions of the old friends, new groups or fresh takes on the old group - all set you free, give you space and excite you.

Want to know more about your horoscope for 2016? Download your FREE yearly horoscope guide by Jessica Adams in our shop here

CANCER

You could easily start or end a job, project, unpaid role or position in April. Alternatively there may be a reshuffle around you or restructure.

You are ruled by the Moon so wish for career or university freedom on the New Moon you see over the rooftops between April 6th to 10th.

Discussions, plans or paperwork involving your group (and one friendship) will not be final until June 7th so allow for delays and flux.

The Full Moon period April 21st-23rd is best avoided for big decisions about lovers, children, babies, godchildren, young relatives or youth.

You have had so many work, university or unpaid work revolutions since 2010 you have lost count, but welcome the one in April 2016.

Want to know more about your horoscope for 2016? Download your FREE yearly horoscope guide by Jessica Adams in our shop here

LEO

Choose another time to make big choices about your house, apartment, family, household town or country. Skip April 21st-23rd.

Your protection and luck in life comes from money, business, charity, possessions (or cash in kind) until September so keep pushing it.

Allow until June 7th for delays, changes or reversals affecting your career, university degree or unpaid work to calm down. Have Plan B.

The dazzling New Moon you see from April 6th-10th signals a new direction with travel, the web, books, education, or foreigners.

Near Saturday 9th April your world will turn upside-down, in relation to the above. This sets you and other people free. Vive la revolution.

Want to know more about your horoscope for 2016? Download your FREE yearly horoscope guide by Jessica Adams in our shop here

VIRGO

The New Moon period from April 6th to 8th shows you a liberating new direction for your financial, property, charity or business priorities.

When it comes to your money, house, business or apartment, April is exciting, unpredictable and also so crucial to a (richer) future in 2017.

Have Plan B and allow for delays, changes or u-turns affecting your travel, publishing, internet, educational or academic agenda until June.

The Full Moon, felt across the world April 21st-23rd, is not your best time for multimedia, internet, publishing or travel priorities. Be aware.

The simple business of communication is complicated at the moment, but one way or another, you are going to resolve this, by November.

Want to know more about your horoscope for 2016? Download your FREE yearly horoscope guide by Jessica Adams in our shop here

LIBRA

A high percentage of Librans will split or commit close to the New Moon on the 7th or Sun-Uranus conjunction on the 9th. And you?

Even if you keep the relationship going with your former, current or potential partner - there will be revolutionary and liberating changes.

Should your opponent, rival or enemy be your priority (rather than a lover) you will be released from the feud, or release yourself, in April.

Allow for delays, changes or reversals affecting the financial, property or business paperwork and discussions from now until early June.

Sidestep the Full Moon period April 21st-23rd for crucial decisions about your home, assets, debts and so on - you can find easier times.

Want to know more about your horoscope for 2016? Download your FREE yearly horoscope guide by Jessica Adams in our shop here

SCORPIO

Not until June 7th will you be able to close the book on an important new chapter involving your former, current or potential partner.

This timing (above) also applies to your arch enemy, rival or opponent. If you want the upper hand, secretly allow for delays, changes, u-turns.

Never forget that your community of friends and acquaintances, in two of your closest circles or groups, remains your safety net all year.

Avoid the Full Moon period April 21st-23rd for choices affecting your image, reputatation, appearance - and all matters relating to love/war.

An exciting new direction for your day-to-day lifestyle near April 7th will give you much more freedom with your workload and your body.

Want to know more about your horoscope for 2016? Download your FREE yearly horoscope guide by Jessica Adams in our shop here

SAGITTARIUS

The world of children or teenagers calls you. Alternatively, your lover’s world has your full attention. In either case, a new beginning is here.

This new beginning (above) is a revolution. It will bring new freedom and independence, not only for you, but for those who are close to you.

Make allowances for a waiting game, chain of alterations or even a reversal affecting your job, degree or unpaid work until early June.

Have Plan B and allow for flux when making plans involving your doctor, food, drugs, drink, fitness, healer, gym from now to June 7th.

The Full Moon period April 21st-23rd is best avoided for any major push involving your secrets, or a role you play behind the scenes.

Want to know more about your horoscope for 2016? Download your FREE yearly horoscope guide by Jessica Adams in our shop here

CAPRICORN

Lovers, pregnancy, babies, children or young adults will deliver one change, delay or reschedule after another until June 7th; work around.

The Full Moon period April 21st-23rd is unsuitable for big decisions about this (above) and also any group where a great friend is involved.

You will be thrilled by a radical new beginning for your family, house, apartment, household, town or country in April. Freedom is here.

The trick to enjoying more space and independence with your people (or your place) is to give others as much room, as you wish for yourself.

Keep your eyes open for continuing offers and opportunities in another region or country (or with its locals) as they won’t last forever.

Want to know more about your horoscope for 2016? Download your FREE yearly horoscope guide by Jessica Adams in our shop here

AQUARIUS

The New Moon period April 6th-8th helps you decide how you are going to use the internet, multimedia or publishing in a new way.

Your ruler Uranus conjuncts the Sun on April 9th and it will radically change the way you communicate for several months. It’s exciting.

Allow for waiting games, u-turns or alterations to the story, affecting your house, family, apartment, flatmates, town or country until June.

Skip the Full Moon period April 21st-23rd for decisions about this (above) as there are easier times to make substantial decisions.

The Full Moon in the final week is also not the time to draw big conclusions or take major action about your career or degree.

Want to know more about your horoscope for 2016? Download your FREE yearly horoscope guide by Jessica Adams in our shop here

PISCES

Do not purchase a phone, computer or new ISP contract without reading the terms and conditions, until 7th June. Have Plan B.

Your biggest and best bet is still building the bond with a former, current or potential partner - which will serve you for months.

Skip the Full Moon period April 21st-23rd for your biggest travel, internet, publishing or multimedia choices - or have back-up.

The New Moon which begins April signals a revolution in the way you earn or owe money, or own possessions or property. It’s exciting.

This revolution (above) is part of a chain of decisions which will make or save you a small fortune, from September 2017 into 2018.

Want to know more about your horoscope for 2016? Download your FREE yearly horoscope guide by Jessica Adams in our shop here