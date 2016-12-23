Zen Mistress: how to make yoga a habit for 2017

Hands up whose New Year’s resolution is to take up yoga – or if you've dipped in before, to make a habit of it? I’ve been practising regularly for more than 15 years. But apart from the time pre-kids 13 years ago when I had a five-times-a-week Mysore self-practice (a drop-in form of Ashtanga where you practice a set sequence at you own pace under the supervision of a teacher), I've struggled to establish a regular pattern. I was recently bemoaning the fact that children, school runs, full-time work, commuting and general urban exhaustion made daily practice impossible to Genny Wilkinson-Priest, Yoga Manager at London’s triyoga centres. I picked the wrong person. She happened to mention that she also had children (four, as opposed to my two), a full-time job and still managed to hop in the car and practice Ashtanga (the Third Series – that’s pretty much Cirque Du Soleil) with her teacher six days a week, before anyone else in the house was up. I went very quiet; how on earth did she do this and find the time to look extremely glamorous as well? I decided that if anyone knew about creating a yoga habit when you are time poor – and embodying that yoga glow – it was Genny. Read Genny's inspiring story and tips for how to fall in love with yoga, below. And if you want to practice at home, scroll down for a 50 per cent January 2017 online yoga discount from Movement for Modern Life . Get The Gloss: I'd like to start yoga regularly in 2017 as I've heard it's good for me. Where do I start? Genny Wilkinson-Priest: "It’s true that yoga is very good for you but not just for the physical benefits such as added strength, increased flexibility and reduced back pain. The mind benefits are not to be underestimated; living in fast-paced urban environment is stressful and yoga will help calm you, allow you to sleep better and improve your concentration. Yoga will give you the tools necessary to navigate the difficulties of daily life with a lot more ease. "So, where to start? On the face of it, that seems easy as yoga classes can be found not just in dedicated studios but in gyms, church halls and of course online. The key to good yoga, the kind that will have you coming back regularly, is finding a teacher you connect with. That's not necessarily the one with thousands of likes on their Instagram account - some of the best teachers I know don’t even have a smartphone let alone a Facebook profile. "It might be the case that you begin practising regularly with two or three teachers. Over time you might develop a close bond with just one and you’ll grow to understand the importance of the teacher/student relationship. "Likewise, you might find yourself moving from one style to another. You’ll notice that some practices complement one another, for instance, the attention to static alignment in an Iyengar class would balance out the movement of an Ashtanga class. Or consider taking a Restorative class one day and a Vinyasa Flow the next. While it’s good to try many different styles for as long as you want, eventually you might want to dedicate yourself to one. Dig one well deep rather than many shallow ones."

GTG: How do I find a good teacher? GWP: "In my 15 years of practice and 10 of teaching, I've compiled a checklist that I turn to again and again in my job at triyoga when scheduling teachers. Firstly, a teacher must have a regular practice and their own teacher to whom they stay connected, whether that’s from afar or near. Secondly, a teacher should be empathetic. They should teach the person in front of them and not blindly instruct posture after posture without regard for what that individual is capable of or needs. Thirdly, a teacher processes a crucial understanding that yoga as something beyond the physical. Lastly humility; it’s from a position of modesty that a teacher can put the needs of a student first." GTG: Why do people’s New Year yoga resolutions often fail and what can we do to prevent it? GWP: "January is a very busy time for yoga - classes are rammed. As teachers, we get excited that so many people want to practice, but at the same time, we know that by February, we will have lost at least half of the new students. Why? Because the intentions people set are often too ambitious. They commit to practising yoga four times a week, running three times a week, eating half the calories they consumed in December and reading a book a week. It’s simply not realistic. "Instead, set your sights on something you might actually achieve. Rather than starting so strong, start slowly. Once you have established yourself comfortably into an easy pattern, build on it from there." MORE GLOSS: Mindfulness or meditation - what's the difference and which one do you need? GTG: How do I take it up a level to daily practice? GWP: "When you up your yoga practice, you naturally become more interested in the philosophy behind it. It’s in the ancient texts of yoga scripture that you can find inspiration for daily practice. The Yoga Sūtras , written around the 1st or 2nd century, recommends we observe tapas, or as is literally translated – heated effort. Daily practice requires discipline and sometimes you’ll have to endure hardships along the way – you might need to give up a night out if you want to practice the next morning. You might have to eschew a night in front of the television and go to a mediation class instead. Sacrifice isn’t easy, but know the rewards of daily practice are great, both for the inner and outer body. "Being consistent in the time that you choose to practice whether that’s in the morning or the evening is key." GTG: What’s better, little and often or a couple of long classes a week? GWP: "Start off practising little but often. Establish yourself into this pattern and then build up. Some of my most valuable practices have consisted of just three sun salutations, a seated twist and then savasana (final relaxation). This takes me all of 15 minutes. Do this six times a week instead of a two-hour practice once a week; it’s all about creating a daily discipline to allow yoga to settle into your bones. "If you only practice once a week and push yourself so hard during that two-hour class, you’ll disassociate yourself from awareness, sensation and ultimately your growth. You need to balance your nervous system daily, not just once a week. A smart yoga practice will stimulate your parasympathetic nervous system in order to bring about that perfect balance between relaxation and action. "Regular yoga practice, even just 10 minutes a day done at home, will help you understand your mental patterns and lay down new, more beneficial ones. In my case, it took a few years to establish a yoga habit before my other (less healthy) habits started to change. I started to eat less and drink less, I became more productive at work as I was better able to concentrate. And I didn’t shout at my kids so much. "Don’t get me wrong, I’m still a girl who enjoys a decent glass of Barolo and I can murder a four-cheese pizza. But it’s all about moderation."