Honestly Healthy recipe: oven-baked gluten-free tacos and wraps

Crunchy and tasting just like the real deal, this tacos recipe is one not to miss. The tacos have become a staple in our home now and we bake them to order or in advance and have them all the time. The batter is so quick to make and you can also use it for a gluten-free wrap for the kids and big kids to take to work. In this case, don’t put the tacos in the oven – simply wrap around a salad for a healthy homemade lunch.

Makes 4-5 tacos

Ingredients:

200g gluten-free plain flour

¼ tsp Himalayan pink salt

1 egg

sunflower oil, for frying

for the salsa:

345g vine tomatoes

15g coriander

juice of 1 lime

Himalayan pink salt

for the peppers:

1 tsp sunflower oil

1 red pepper, sliced

1 tbsp pomegranate molasses

1 tsp apple cider vinegar

a pinch of cayenne pepper

for the black beans:

1 tbsp sunflower oil

¼ tsp ground cumin

240g black beans

a pinch of paprika

avocado slices, for serving

Method:

Preheat the oven to 170°C/150°C fan/gas mark 3. Remove one of the wire shelves as you will need it to drape your tacos over the bars so they dry into that classic U-shape.

Put the flour and salt into a bowl. Make a well in the middle, pour in 250ml water and mix together. Beat the egg in a separate bowl and then add to the flour and water until you have a thick batter.

Heat a good non-stick pan (mine is 30cm) and heat a small amount of sunflower oil spreading it over the surface. Ladle some batter into the pan and very quickly spread it out thinly to the edges by tilting the pan. Leave to cook, and as soon as it starts to bubble, lift around the edges and if is golden underneath, flip it over and cook the other side. This should take 2 minutes on each side. Repeat until you have used up all the batter.

Put the wire shelf back into the preheated oven so it is sticking out of the door. Hang each taco over two wires next to each other. Once they are all hanging, push them down on the top so that they form a nice fat edge and straighten the sides so they are not too wide apart.

Carefully push the shelf into the oven and bake the tacos for 20 minutes until crisp. Meanwhile, make your fillings.

To make the salsa, whizz the tomatoes and coriander in a food processor, or chop finely by hand. Mix in the lime juice and salt. Transfer to a serving bowl.

For the peppers, put the sunflower oil into a pan with the sliced red pepper, pomegranate molasses, apple cider vinegar and cayenne pepper and sauté for 2–3 minutes. Add 60ml water and leave to be absorbed for another 2 minutes. Transfer to a serving bowl.

For the black beans, put the sunflower oil and cumin into a pan and leave on the heat for 1–2 minutes until the oil starts to sizzle. Add the beans and their liquid, then the paprika and stir for 2–3 minutes on a high heat until the liquid is reduced by half. Transfer to a serving bowl.

Carefully lift the tacos off the oven shelf and place on a platter on the table. Take care, as the tacos are crisp and crack easily.

To assemble, spoon a little of all the different accompaniments into your taco and top with the avocado slices. Enjoy with a napkin to hand!

© Natasha Corrett. Recipe taken from HONESTLY HEALTHY IN A HURRY published by Hodder & Stoughton, £25. Buy online here . Photography © Lisa Linder.

