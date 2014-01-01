Horoscope: Your 2014 forecast by Jessica Adams

Capricorn (December 22-January 20)

You invented a unique approach to your family, property, household or home town in 2012 and 2013. If independence is success then you have certainly earned it. Do experiment further this year but do avoid going to extremes in April. The biggest and best financial, property, business and charity cycle in over a decade begins in July and one problem will be easily resolved. A rare chance to make or save a lot of money (or cash in kind) must be snapped up from July. Even your enemies, rivals and opponents are your guardian angels in this strange but useful cycle. You stand to benefit most from your former, current or potential partner as this person is the core of amazing opportunities until July. Jupiter in Cancer still has six months to assist you in your partnership zone and if you feel there is an obstacle preventing your love-life satisfaction, make a wish on the Cancer New Moon in June (look up at the sky and ask Jupiter for help). Your vindication for a tough year in January is the new control you have over your look, style, brand or profile. Even though you were forced to make a drastic change in the final quarter of 2013, go with what is inevitable and so necessary. Aquarius (January 21-February 19)

After July you will be offered a special project involving a person you feel practically wedded to on a professional level. Singing from the same unusual hymn sheet, you two create a stunning success story by August 2015. Forget the fuzziness of 2013. Promise yourself that you will strictly curtail that income source, house, business, charity, flat or loaned possession so that you can cruise through 2014 and feel the sense of relief and release you deserve. If you are single, someone with an academic or international background could be your lover from July. Unhappy marriages and relationships will benefit from counselling or an amicable split. Happy? You two make your biggest-ever leap. You may be churning through the toughest work, business, charity or university cycle in 29 years but there are also lifestyle benefits and from March you could be healthier and happier as a result. God or Goddess is in the details. You could have more, do more and be more with your internet, media, voice, notebook or publishing project by Christmas and the revolution has already begun. Try not to go to extremes in April though. It could all go a bit Danton. Pisces (February 20-March 20)

If you have struggled with internet, publishing, education, travel, spiritual, religious or foreign obstacles then your situation will be far easier in 2014. This has been a perfectly rotten Saturn cycle but it’s already lifting as you read this. You cannot look at your own independence, autonomy, oxygen, space and freedom through the eyes of an accountant. This stuff is priceless. You can achieve Independence Day but try not to call a bloody revolution in April. By July you will have seen vast improvements for your son or daughter. Alternatively a happy pregnancy, adoption or step-parenting role will be confirmed – or a brilliant youth project. Single? You could easily date a dad. You will be able to invest time, energy and money in your body after the brilliant Sun-Jupiter conjunction on 24th July and for the next twelve months, savour the most incredible health benefits not possible in 12 years – the last Jupiter cycle. The next generation inherits the legacy of your personality in the first half of 2014 and only you can decide how you want to interpret it – you don’t have to be a parent to express it. What you create with this generation returns in 12 years. Aries (March 21-April 21)

There will be a transformation in the balance of power from January which means that any person or company which took over your working life, will fade in importance. You will end up with more clout if you make strong decisions. You are past the midway point of the hardest money, property, charity, business and property cycle in three decades. Try not to start anything demanding on a financial level. You will be your own best money manager eventually though. Expect a very happy pregnancy, adoption or blended family decision between July 2014 and August 2015. You will be amazed at new opportunities and advantages for your youth project, children, godchildren or young relatives. Your house or flat is your passport in the first half of 2014 no matter if you want to move, buy, sell, renovate or redecorate. House guests, tenants, family members or lodgers will be plus factors. This helps a tough money cycle. The great escape in 2014? Your dark secret which nobody else knows about. Your confidential and highly classified project. The unseen role you play pulling the strings behind the scenes. If you can control and contain this it’s magical. Taurus (April 22-May 21)

Even if you already have one wonderful tribute to your life as a wordsmith on your CV you could acquire another one by July. You will be amazed at how one online, written, sung or spoken-word project skyrockets after a halting start. June and December throw a handy filter on everything you own, earn or owe. See the money, house, business, flat or possessions through this filter and you will save yourself time in 2015. You could land a property bargain by Christmas. Life can only improve with your former, current or potential partner. This also applies to single life which has put you through an obstacle course. The second half of 2014 will be a great deal easier. This also applies to any enemies too. A tapestry in your horoscope involving Jupiter, the good fortune planet, makes July, August and September the months for house, flat, family or household decisions that come so easily. You gain from your place or your people now. Your group project, social life or old friendships should provide you with a lovely escape from reality, but if you ended up feeling all at sea with these people, it’s time for a change. Have an anchor, lifeboat and lighthouse – so to speak. Gemini (May 22-June 22)

You will accumulate financially, save enormously benefit in other material ways on a level not possible for years as Jupiter, the abundance planet, completes his cycle in the first seven months of 2014. Grab every opportunity from January. Your children, godchildren, stepchildren, youth project (or issues about pregnancy) will be at the heart of a forced compromise in the first half of the year. Don’t allow a potential conflict dating from December 2013 to snowball. December 2014 is the most important month of the year for decisions about your former, current or potential partner. You are setting up 2016-2017 that month so take your time. Account for all possible outcomes if signatures are involved. Your best achievement yet as a wordsmith comes from a book, website, multimedia project, media achievement or language qualification by August 2015 if you run through the door that swings open in July and August 2014. In 2013 the boundaries were so fuzzy with work, university or a non-profit role that you ended up all at sea. Future projects can be the lovely escapes you want, if you create a strict system and navigate with more constraints and safeguards. Cancer (June 23-July 23)

Your relaunch is almost complete and what began in the second half of 2013 will enhance your look or image for a further six months. Use Jupiter in Cancer until July, to make the most of the new role or image. Life speeds up from March. The most promising financial cycle in 12 years begins with fireworks at the end of July and until August 2015 you will save or make enough money to achieve a long-held goal A go-between will help bridge the gap and connect the dots. The situation with your children, godchildren, young relatives, adoption process, step-children or fertility has been relentless but 2014 brings dramatic improvements. You are already turning the corner with one episode right now. In July, August and September 2014 and April, May, June, July and August 2015 you will finally be in the right financial position to make a radical career change. This also applies to your volunteer or student commitment. Vive la revolution! You could have the escape route you dream of as a traveller, student, teacher, internet user, publisher or writer. The key is creating a system so that you sidestep the muddles you were in during 2013 when boundaries were too fuzzy. Leo (July 24-August 23)

The rewards of being the Invisible Woman. From March you will find deep satisfaction with a project which places you firmly behind the scenes. Other people will be the face of this plan. Or is this a top secret goal? It works so well. You have accumulated financial, property, business or charity wisdom from the fuzzy calculations of 2013 and will make new rules in March, ready to save or make money in September. You need the boundaries and numbers clear. Two potent asteroids spend most of this year in your relationship zone. Someone will be a human bridge in a powerful situation involving you and your former, current or potential partner. It’s a forever story. Write it just as you wish. You will relaunch yourself the end of July with amazing results in August and September as the package works for the person inside. The luck continues in April, May, June and August 2015 when this cycle brings a rebirth like no other. You will finally succeed with a food, better health or fitness plan that failed before as this time the willpower money or expertise is available from January 2014 as early as New Year’s Day. Or are you ready for a new, superior, option? Virgo (August 24-September 23)

You will perspire (gracefully) over a project or plan which is about hard work rather than glamour. Two influential people or organisations will be involved and everyone will compromise like mad. By 2015 the results will outlive you. Join or start the radical wave of change taking place with money, business, property and possessions all around you but avoid April as the astrological weather is wild and wired. Ultimately, though, your price tags are right. Any person, situation or organisation which unfairly dominated the set-up you have with your children, youth projects or relationships promising parenthood will no longer be an issue as the tide turns in your favour from January. A communal project will bring huge dividends from March with results by July. You will make glittering, intriguing and impressive new friends in the first six months of this year and if you want a brand new social life, it is here. Once Jupiter moves to Leo at the end of July, make a hush-hush concern your priority until August 2015 as it will make at least one of your dreams come true. By Christmas you will be operating behind the scenes but very successfully. Libra (September 24-October 23)

You already scored two hits for your CV in the second half of 2013 and can feel grateful for a great ending to a ghastly career, charity or university problem. The first half of this year will take you even higher. You start climbing from March. You are powering through the most difficult financial, property and business cycle in 29 years. The final half of this year will bring relief but avoid anything new and ambitious as you will have enough to deal with from the last 12 months. What is in place with your children, youth projects, godchildren or young relatives by Christmas will last forever so be careful when writing this life chapter. This also applies to a relationship which may end in parenthood. Your former, current or potential partner is teaching you what freedom or independence means even if the lesson is not always obvious. Enjoy the space. Avoid April for radical decisions though as the astro-weather is too stormy. The second half of this year unites you with the groups, social tribes or other networks which are destined to skyrocket. The world will become a more wonderful place by 2015 thanks to the circles rotating within circles. Scorpio (October 24-November 22)

Keep your CV hitched high as you could win the top job, a glamorous award, coveted promotion, or be offered the most tempting second-string opportunity. The cycle begins with a bang at the end of July. Job problems? Solutions arrive. Separate the people politics from the money, house, flat, business, possessions or charity this year. Why play games? Be extremely careful about what you set up in December 2014 as you will be living with it throughout 2015-2017. A muddled and befuddling situation affecting the children, young relatives, godchildren, adoption process, youth project, fertility question or step-parenting issue last year can be laid to rest if you make some new rules in March. If you snapped up the lucky break you were given with travel, the internet, foreign issues, publishing, academia or education last year then opportunities for happiness will roll from March as Jupiter the win-win planet moves forward. The most stunning achievement trends in 12 years begin when Jupiter conjuncts the Sun in Leo on 24th July and until August 2015 a role, honour or title you never considered will arrive so easily you don’t even have to try to be ambitious. Sagittarius (November 23-December 21)