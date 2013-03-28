Horoscope: Your April forecast







ARIES 21 Mar - 20 Apr 1. The woman or feminine man who blocked a project will no longer bother you.

2. Seek expertise immediately about your finances, property, charity or business.

3. Aspects of your name, image or look which held you back in 2012 will vanish.

4. Never let gender politics get in the way of being heard or read as you wish.

5. Fate will tempt you to sell out; only you can make the final decision.

TAURUS 21 Apr - 21 May 1. What you do in secret this month completely liberates you – it’s radical.

2. A possessive person or company will be diminished, helping your financial future.

3. A reality check about an enemy or opponent will teach you a useful lesson.

4. Your former, current or potential partner throws a challenge – ask an expert.

5. Feedback about your reputation, appearance or brand is priceless now. GEMINI 22 May - 21 Jun

1. Aspects of your social life or networks which trapped you will end by May.

2. You will be invited to join a group or social media circle which liberates you.

3. A negative influence will shift, leaving you free to boost your look or image.

4. Compare notes with those who’ve survived your work or health situation.

5. Something hidden about yourself, or your life, sees history repeat, exactly. CANCER 22 Jun - 23 Jul

1. A powerful dream will let you know a difficult female influence is going.

2. The next generation, or a relationship that brings it closer, requires work.

3. Lose security and certainty at work and gain electrifying new independence.

4. You knew your friend in a past life which may explain intense déjà vu now.

5. It’s time to leave a group or renew a commitment to it – which will you do? LEO 24 Jul - 23 Aug

1. A group project blocked by a difficult female will take off as she fades.

2. Seek expertise and experience when tackling property, family, flatmates.

3. Europe, Asia or America (and the locals) offer you amazing new changes.

4. Publishing, the internet or education promise you greater independence.

5. Your career or other role finds you time-travelling back to your own past. VIRGO 24 Aug - 23 Sept

1. Success is easier once a controlling person or organisation changes or exits.

2. Fill your knowledge gaps with the internet, media and communication issues.

3. Liberate yourself from old, tired ways of thinking about money and property.

4. A past-life connection to another region, country or nationality is potent now.

5. You will be placed in the role of teacher or student – complete your karma. LIBRA 24 Sept - 23 Oct

1. One obstacle to publishing, travel or academic success will be removed now.

2. You owe money, goods or services from a previous life and must repay a debt.

3. A revolution involving a former, current or potential partner will set you free.

4. If you have an enemy then you will be completely liberated from this person.

5. You will have a lot more energy for a crucial foreign person, trip or contact. SCORPIO 24 Oct - 22 Nov

1. It will be easier to build success with your charity, money or property now.

2. Find others who have experienced the same image or profile issues as you.

3. A revolution in your workplace or chosen field will give you far more space.

4. Your food, drink, exercise and sleep offer you an exciting alternative at last.

5. Old karma with your former, current or potential partner will be resolved. SAGITTARIUS 23 Nov - 21 Dec

1. A major shift with your former, current or potential partner moves life forward.

2. One of the most difficult issues with an enemy will completely disappear.

3. Write down what you hide if it is a heavy burden – if it helps – then shred it.

4. The next generation, born 20 years or more after you, delivers a revolution.

5. A relationship which brings this generation closer may also trigger big change. CAPRICORN 22 Dec - 20 Jan

1. A work contact who is entitled and possessive will change or leave your life.

2. Lifestyle changes which promise results in 4-8 weeks could exceed your hopes.

3. Compare notes with those who share your issues with one group or network.

4. Decide if a friendship is worth the work or if you need to downsize or lose it.

5. Radical changes with your family, household or property will set you free. AQUARIUS 21 Jan - 19 Feb

1. If a mother or mother-in-law figure has been an issue, relax – it’s all fading.

2. A close relationship, or an important younger person in your life, will deliver.

3. Discover how others in your career or academic situation coped with an issue.

4. You will not be heard or read the same way again by May – it’s exciting.

5. A close relation or flatmate knew you in a past life, thus the intense déjà vu. PISCES 20 Feb - 20 Mar