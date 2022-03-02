Horoscope: Your December 2013 forecast

It’s written in the stars - every girl needs an Estee Lauder limited edition Zodiac compact £38 on their Christmas wishlist. The golden sparkling powder compact is available in the 12 signs of the zodiac , so if you’re flirtatious like an Aries or as sexy as a Scorpio, you will not feel complete entering 2014 without this light reflecting pigment, which creates a ‘soft focus’ effect to help minimise the look of lines and wrinkles. Complete with a velvety pouch, it will be safe when you carry it around in the new handbag you will be receiving around 25th, and what’s more, if you run out of it in a few months, the compact is refillable throughout the whole of 2014. So whether you drop subtle hints to your thoughtful Taurus mother, or, you leave post-it notes around the house for your romantic Pisces other half, everyone is destined to own this golden wonder. ARIES 21 Mar - 20 Apr

In the final week of December you begin to see why 2014 will be so utterly different at work, university or with your non-profit role. You will finally hold the steering wheel. The person or organisation in your chosen field or industry which dominated 2013 will be demoted, shrunk or moved sideways within six weeks and you will gain more control. If you want to avoid a battle, or even a war, then be highly strategic with your former, current or potential partner. This also applies to a known enemy. Don’t act on impulse. Before you commit yourself to a travel, foreign, internet, publishing or academic agenda which would be hard work in 2015 and 2016 be a realist about what might be involved. Your image, profile, shape, style and brand are your key to freedom and after so many exciting experiments you should not be thrown off your stride by a fleeting obstacle. TAURUS 21 Apr - 21 May

Your travel, internet, foreign, publishing or academic agenda was taken out of your hands so many times in 2013 it is only fair that you should have the controls back in December. Do not engage in a competition or conflict involving your boss, colleague, employee or professional rival unless you are absolutely sure you can live with this for months. Peer into the possible future of a financial, property, business or charity decision in December as 2015 and 2016 will be challenging and you must account for this now. Your classified project, invisible role or personal mysteries must remain a priority as by Easter they will bring a radical change which sets you free – stick to your current path. Any situation, person or organisation which dominated your most personal beliefs and philosophy of life last year will no longer be an issue after Boxing Day. Say goodbye. GEMINI 22 May - 21 Jun

What happens near 29th December when your ruling planet Mercury is at large suggests a financial, property, business or charity discussion which will put you in charge in 2014. Stay true to yourself with the friendship or group goal which you know is right for you. Within four months you will be glad you persisted as there is no other way to be free. Make decisions about a former, current or potential partner very cautiously this month as you must consider the realities of life in 2015 and 2016, which owe much to December. If you have a partner, rival or enemy on any level then it would be easy to assume that your December decision is over by January but there will be an impact from 2015 too. Your priority will soon be the world of children or relationships which bring them closer. Think strategically and refuse to act in the heat of the moment as you need a plan. CANCER 22 Jun - 23 Jul

At last you can enjoy the fact that you are on top of the situation with your former, current or potential partner (or enemy) and can run your own relationships. Anyone who was against you in 2013 took over or just took too much. You will be pleased to know this person has waning influence from Christmas and is not an issue by January. Allow yourself and others time and space over a tense issue involving your people or place. This could snowball so be strategic when it comes to your home or family. You were always meant to be an independent operator in your chosen field or business, so don’t be swayed by temporary issues this month and keep your gaze fixed on April. Be a realist about your working life or health as far ahead as 2015 and 2016 as the crossroads you take in December will put you on a path to the long-term future. LEO 24 Jul - 23 Aug

The news about your job, course or non-profit role after Christmas Eve will change everything by New Year’s Day when you realise you are finally the boss of your life. Your attitude towards your food, exercise, drink intake, doctor or alternative health regime is overdue for a drastic change which falls into place like magic by January. Think carefully before you make any new commitments to the world of children or relationships which bring them closer. What might the outcome be in 2014 and 2015? Your internet life, media interests, publishing priorities or basic communication with the world is affected by rising tension as December ends and you need a long-term strategy. Don’t be put off your travel, foreign, internet, academic or publishing agenda as you are quite right to want independence and by April 2014 you will have thrilling new freedom. VIRGO 24 Aug - 23 Sept

It pays to be a realist about property, family members, your home town, household or homeland now as choices which you accept by Christmas have an impact on 2015-2016. It’s time to focus on the young, youth projects or relationships which might bring children to your door. At last you are in the driver’s seat so where do you want to go? Do not buy into a potential long-term conflict over your money, house, business, flat, charity or precious possessions unless you are content to fight this for half of 2014. If you can find a way to pursue financial independence without engaging in a dispute then by April you will be pleased you chased radical changes, despite the challenges. What you hear or read as New Year’s Eve approaches will help you approach your life as a mother, godmother or aunt so differently as you will see by Sunday 5th January. LIBRA 24 Sept - 23 Oct

Commit slowly, cautiously and carefully to online projects or plans which revolve around your Communication H.Q. as you must factor in all future issues for 2015-2016. The final seven days of December and first seven days of January correct an unhealthy situation with a family or household member as you become far more powerful. One in three Libran people wrestled with home town, house, apartment, land or homeland issues in 2013. If you are one of them you will see huge progress in weeks. Refuse to engage in issues revolving around your name, face, shape, style or profile near Christmas Day and give yourself the luxury of choosing a strategy on your timetable. Your former, current or potential partner is still your key to freedom and independence and there is no better way to find this by Easter 2014 despite current challenges. SCORPIO 24 Oct - 22 Nov

You have made far too much progress in your pursuit of independence to give up now so take temporary situations affecting the way you work, study or volunteer in your stride. You will be ready to make a Declaration of Independence about your health, wellbeing and relationship with your body in April as a result of a renewed commitment now. A tense situation near Christmas will affect your invisible role, dark secret or confidential project. Don’t bite, and you will be in a much better position by June 2014. You will finally be the boss of your own internet life, publishing projects, media commitments or voice one week after Christmas. From New Year’s Day it’s a new world. As you will be counting the cost of financial, business, charity or property decisions dating from December 2013 throughout 2015 and 2016 do scrutinise the fine print now. SAGITTARIUS 23 Nov - 21 Dec

What you take on board in image terms now must be accounted for in 2015 and 2016 so do your homework before you commit to choices about your face, shape or profile. At last you can pull back the steering wheel the other way with your money, charity, house, business, possessions or apartment and a post-Christmas talk will seal the deal. A friendship or group is at the core of new tension in the atmosphere in December. Don’t assume anything will be over quickly as the heat is unlikely to die down for months. You are in the best position to make or save money (or cash in kind) for over ten years as you will see by the third week of January, following mental number-crunching now. You were meant to be a free spirit where the world of children is concerned and nothing should stand in the way of your independence now despite some fleeting challenges. CAPRICORN 22 Dec - 20 Jan

Your name, face, shape, style and profile (online and in the real world) should never have slipped away from you to this extent, yet a post-Christmas discussion corrects it all. Be shrewd about an invisible role behind the scenes, a dark secret you cover up or a classified project you cannot reveal. How will this pan out for you in 2015 and 2016? Heat is rising in your workplace, university or chosen field. It’s cold outside but if you choose to respond to the increased emotional temperature expect a very long haul. You want, need and deserve dazzling independence in terms of the house, apartment, home town, household, homeland or family and if you persist it is yours at Easter. One in three Capricorn women have been putting up with a person or organisation which only seeks to take and dominate. To your relief, this is no longer an issue by January. AQUARIUS 21 Jan - 19 Feb

You should definitely be the boss of your own desperately sensitive secret; your invisible role; your confidential project. One week after Christmas it’s in your hands. Set the travel, internet, foreign, publishing or academic agenda slowly and carefully as you risk a conflict in the first six months of 2014 which would eat up all your energy. A clash with your ruler Uranus and Mars on Christmas Day must not impede your project, book, website or plan as it is still your best ticket to thrilling new freedom. What you decide to do about your group, friend, team or tribe may seem like a fleeting choice but it contributes to a more challenging situation in 2015 and 2016 so be aware. What can you look forward to in 2014? From February, the end of a stuck and repetitive situation which has kept you glued to the spot with property, family or your homeland. PISCES 20 Feb - 20 Mar