Horoscope: your March forecast







ARIES 21 Mar - 20 Apr 1. Your mysterious secret finally becomes manageable after Easter Monday, when a decision sticks and you can move on. 2. A fashion, attitude, name or style that others reject becomes your new trademark by the first week of May. 3. Expect a stunning big finish with a plan involving a computer or microphone and keep moving forward. 4. Two friends will soon put you on a fork in the road. One is a domestic goddess. The other is a feminist. 5. A male who reminds you of King Henry VIII when it comes to women requires one tactic: sisterly solidarity.

TAURUS 21 Apr - 21 May 1. Your friend with a drug or alcohol issue will either fix the problem or fade in importance by April. 2. What you are doing in secret will send shockwaves by May but if it’s the only way to win freedom, so be it. 3. You will have to compromise with the money, possessions, property or business to get your big reward by June. 4. You have a career choice now. Will you ‘marry’ a project or company? Alternatively, independence calls. 5. A man who translates life into pounds, dollars or euros dominates you and one other female. Don’t play.

GEMINI 22 May - 21 Jun 1. Your employee, colleague, employer or client with the reality problem will not be an issue after April. 2. Put more energy into the new social network you were pulled into during February. It’s your answer. 3. Have faith in the May-June outcome for your name, face, brand or image as it will work brilliantly. 4. Two women, both with foreign passports, teach you about the pros and cons of independence. 5. You’ll hear gossip about your company or news about your industry now, which will be quite wrong!

CANCER 22 Jun - 23 Jul 1. The last uncertain detail of a trip, book, website, course or foreign connection will be confirmed by April. 2. The project, plan or position which calls you in the final fortnight is a revolution waiting to happen. It’s Independence Day. 3. Your big secret from 2012 will work out if you use every new chance you’re given. 4. The money, property or business gives you a clear choice: independence or commitment. 5. Planning a new look or style? Your chances skyrocket from June and you’ll be reborn by Christmas.

LEO 24 Jul - 23 Aug 1. The money, property or business issue which gets stuck owing to web, post, human error or phone issues will be over by 6th April. 2. Europe, America or Asia is a fated connection in your life in the final week when destiny asks you to be radical. 3. Your group project will be a huge success by June, once everyone reaches a shared compromise. 4. Commitment or freedom? Your former, current or potential partner poses a challenge in the final fortnight. 5. A male friend has at least two women (including you) dancing to his tune. Change the music.

VIRGO 24 Aug - 23 Sep 1. Let the complication with your arch enemy play itself out until 6th April. This also applies to a former, current or potential partner. 2. Your most radical financial, property or business move in months brings you freedom by May. 3. Put up with career politics for success – the woman concerned will not be an issue after April – and rewards wait. 4. Small things matter, like your big choice about housework, lifestyle and cooking. A female inspires you. 5. Try feminist tactics at work or university and join forces with one or other women. The man concerned will wilt.

LIBRA 24 Sep - 23 Oct 1. The last detail of a complex workload or lifestyle story will be finalised after the Bank Holiday. 2. Do you have an arch enemy? You will break free from this person in the final two weeks of March. 3. Choose freedom. The karma with your former, current or potential partner offers you independence. 4. The next generation, or a relationship that brings it closer, brings a big choice. Security has a price, though. 5. A man involved with a trip, book, website or course is playing games with you and one or more women. Turn the tables.

SCORPIO 24 Oct - 22 Nov 1. A drawn-out saga with the next generation, or a relationship which brings it closer, ends in April. 2. If you accept a workload revolution by the final week you will be gloriously independent at last. 3. The way you eat, sleep, drink, exercise and think about your health will change. A radical outsider helps. 4. It’s time to choose. When it comes to your home, family or household do you prefer security or freedom? 5. Keep the faith with the money, charity, property or business. Duck the politics, see the potential.

SAGITTARIUS 23 Nov - 21 Dec 1. Once the Easter Eggs are in your April shopping basket, your home, household or family complications are over. 2. A revolutionary choice you make about the next generation, born 20 years or more after you, sets you free. 3. If pregnancy, fertility, contraception, child custody or step-parenting has driven you mad – answers are close. 4. You will be asked to wed yourself to a project which showcases your way with words. What a proposal! 5. Your former, current or potential partner holds the keys to the biggest and best door in years, within months.

CAPRICORN 22 Dec - 20 Jan 1. The drawn-out issue with your computer, phone, media connection or voice will not last beyond early April. 2. The person with revolutionary ideas about property, family life or your hometown is radical, but right. 3. The next renovation, home or area you choose (by 2015) will be on your radar in the final two weeks. 4. You have two choices with the money, business, charity or property. You can be free. Or you can be secure. 5. A woman with daughter issues is making your workload complex. Carry on. She’s not a long-term issue. You’ll win.

AQUARIUS 21 Jan - 19 Feb 1. Mark April in your calendar. That’s the end of a saga with charity, money, business, property or possessions. 2. There is a new wave in publishing, media or the internet which you need to surf. What you do now, others do in 2014. 3. A change in your voice, handwriting, language or written style will set you free. Why not experiment? 4. The biggest image choice in months is here. Are you the K-Middy/Nigella type? Or a true Tilda Swinton? 5. Those born 20 years or more after you, are still the key to the biggest and best by June. Persist!