How a walk a day keeps ageing away

If you can't stand the gym and don't have the time to workout at home, you might be pleased to hear that doing something as simple as taking a walk can actually have a whole host of health benefits too. From the School of Life and Health Science at Aston University, Dr James Brown has claimed that walking for just half an hour every day is like taking a "magic pill" which prevents premature ageing and early death.

As well as reducing your risk of obesity, cancer and diabetes, walking can also relieve feelings of depression and anxiety, increase mobility and improve the ability to think and reason. With such a vast array of health benefits, we'll swap the sardine-can tube for a walk to work any day!

Read the full story here