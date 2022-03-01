10 high-heeled steps to becoming a Voguette

For the real women who work at Britain's most respected fashion magazine, grooming is just as important as having the latest Fifties-car-inspired shoes. And for the rest of us, it's a much easier aspect of their look to copy. So here's how Jess Hogan, Vogue's Associate Health and Beauty Editor, gets her particular brand of gloss.

We know that the Devil wears Prada - but where does she get her facials?





Step 1: Be religious about cleansing

"I start and end each day with Liz Earle’s Cleanse and Polish Hot Cloth Cleanser, £13.75. If I had one beauty ritual a day, this would be it. www.uk.lizearle.com "

Step 2: Keep calm and oil up

"I so wish I had a bath in my flat, but just because I don’t doesn’t mean I miss out on aromatherapy. Aromatherapy Associates Oils are designed to use in the shower as well as the bath. Just apply on the body before getting into the water and let the vapours release. My favourite is Revive Evening Bath and Shower Oil, £37 www.aromatherapyassociates.com ."

Step 3: Nuke any imperfections

"I would be lost without Origins Super Spot Remover, £12.This quick-working spot zapper has saved me more times than I can remember www.origins.co.uk . Lucas PaPaw ointment is my go-to product for everything else - eczema, bites, burns, spots, chapped lips, broken cuticles…it also doubles up as a great highlighter on the cheekbones."

www.cultbeauty.co.uk

Step 4: Ask the experts

"Make-up artist Val Garland once told me about Maybelline Lash Discovery Mascara backstage at the fashion shows and I’ve never looked back. It has a tiny, tiny wand that separates long lashes brilliantly. The bad news is that it’s also only stocked in the US. Fingers crossed this will change soon." (Note: GTG recommends using L'Oreal Telescopic Clean Definition Mascara, £11.29 if you can't get to the States www.boots.com )

Step 5: Paint on a flawless face. Await compliments

"Sleep or no sleep, I always have dark under-eye circles so I never leave the house without wearing Bobbi Brown Creamy Concealer, £17 which is especially formulated for under eyes www.bobbibrown.co.uk .

Any skin compliments I receive are down to this finely tuned trio of products: Mac Mineralize Skin Finish Foundation (flawless skin in a compact), £18.50 www.maccosmetics.co.uk ; By Terry Soleil Terrybly Hydra Bronzing Tinted Serum (for a radiance boost), £58 www.spacenk.co.uk and Blush Terrybly in Torrid Peach Blush (a perfect rosy flush) www.spacenk.co.uk ."

Step 6: Great shampoo means you don't need conditioner

"I am pretty low maintenance in the hair department. I love Moroccan Oil Shampoo www.lookfantastic.com – it gives my hair all it needs (I don’t even need conditioner with it), and once a week I use Pantene Pro-V Aqua Light shampoo to give my hair a super cleanse. Frederick Fekkai’s Advanced Sheer Hold Hairspray, £20 www.spacenk.co.uk is great because its matt finish gives a bit of texture. I also go to Daniel Hersheson to see Sarah-Louise for great, speedy blow-dries. www.hershesons.com ."

Step 7: It's all in the detail, so perfect your nails

"My mani-pedi needs are met with a smile by Helena at Daniel Hersheson. (020-7434 1747)."

Step 8: Fake it - but know where to go

"I would be deathly pale if it wasn’t for James Read at the Agua Spa at the Sanderson, who keeps me glowing. www.sandersonlondon.com . He doesn’t give an all-out tan but more of a subtle glow. This is the one treatment I do regularly."

Step 9: If you're too busy jetsetting to get to the salon, do your own facial

"Liz Earle’s Brightening Mask, £13.50. www.uk.lizearle.com only needs 30 seconds in the shower and it works. Sisley Hydra-Flash Intensive Formula, www.selfridges.com , is great when my skin needs a pick-me-up post flight, post nights out or post Fashion Week."

Step 10: Don't try too hard

"Maybe it's a cliche, but for me, the key is being yourself. There's no point in wearing red lipstick if you don’t feel comfortable in it. I love that Parisian aesthetic of slightly shaggy hair, minimal make-up and lots of attitude. Model Lily Donaldson has long been a girl crush of mine because she has exquisite skin. She hardly ever wears make-up but can really pull it off when she does. I really love that off-duty model look."