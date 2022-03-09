How to chat with our experts

Here's how to get a one-to-one consultation with one of Get The Gloss's experts, either via instant messaging or video chat.

1. Register or sign in

If you’re a new user, register on our site. If you’re an existing user, log in instead. These options can be found on the top right hand corner of your screen.

2. Find an expert

Click on our little book of Health and Beauty Experts . Simply click through to your chosen expert’s profile page.

3. Get in touch

Email them using the 'email me' button on their profile or post a question or review on their profile page. Plus, sign up to our newsletter and check back daily for new content written with the help of our health and beauty experts, and simply log in to join the conversation and post a comment.