How to chat with our experts

11 May 2012
gtg-expert

They're here, they're knowledgeable, they're ready to talk - what are you waiting for?

Here's how to get a one-to-one consultation with one of Get The Gloss's experts, either via instant messaging or video chat.

1. Register or sign in

If you’re a new user, register  on our site. If you’re an existing user, log in  instead. These options can be found on the top right hand corner of your screen.

2. Find an expert

Click on our little book of Health and Beauty Experts . Simply click through to your chosen expert’s profile page.

3. Get in touch

Email them using the 'email me' button on their profile or post a question or review on their profile page. Plus, sign up to our newsletter  and check back daily for new content written with the help of our health and beauty experts, and simply log in  to join the conversation and post a comment.


You may also like


Editors Picks:
Things we're loving

H&M v-neck kaftan, £29.99

H&M cotton poplin shorts, £12.99

River Island midi dress, £39

M&S Collection linen blouse, £27.50

Mango pleated satin top, £29.99

H&M oversized linen-blend shirt, £24.99

More Gloss

Explore More