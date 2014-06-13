How to create flawless skin with Mary Greenwell

Mary Greenwell is the queen of make-up artists, not only has she taught many of the big make-up artist names that are about today (Lisa Eldridge and Charlotte Tilbury to name a couple), but she is put the super touch to the super models faces in their heyday and her work now is still as relevant as it was then.  Here Mary shows us how to create a flawless, fresh, glowing perfection - the sort of skin you wish you woke up every weekend with.

First, Mary applied Les Beiges All-in-One Healthy Glow Fluid in No.20 , £34, to create an even, flawless base.

She then used Estompe Éclat Corrective Concealer Stick (no longer available however try Correcteur Perfection Long-Lasting Concealer in No.10 Beige Clair , £27, as a great alternative), in a lighter shade than Healthy Glow Fluid to lift the eye area, and blended it down across the cheek to make the area glow.

To cover any imperfections on the face, Mary used Estompe Éclat Corrective Concealer Stick (no longer available however try Correcteur Perfection Long-Lasting Concealer in No.20 Beige Ivoire , £27, as a great alternative) in the same shade as Les Beiges Healthy Glow and tapped it in with her finger.

To finish, mary used Poudre Universelle Compacte Natural Finish Pressed Powder  in No.30 Naturel, £33, to set the makeup and take away some of the shine.

Credits

Make-up by Mary Greenwell at Premier Hair and Make-up

Hair by Leigh Keates at Premier Hair and Make-up

Model: Elissa at Premier

Director: Susannah Taylor

Production and filming by Pocket Motion Pictures


