How to get princess hair

17 October 2012
K Middy's as famous for her big curls as her nude heels, and the catwalks have taken notice with a series of big, beautiful 'dos. George Northwood tells GTG how to copy them

It’s always the way on the dual carriage way of fashion and beauty – while there’s one trend going one way, there’s always another careering off in the opposite direction.  This season, just as the catwalks were awash with clean, minimalist coats and sharp, tailored trousers, there was also another that’s pretty and ladylike  - all bejewelled buttons, sexy shift dresses and clicking kitten heels.

The trends also apply to hair with side-slicked, gelled looks vs pretty 'dos that indulge our girly side. This season I will be channelling the latter. There’s nothing quite like a feminine hairstyle and a glittery hairband to bring out that little girl in us. However, it’s essential, so says wonder stylist George Northwood of the Josh Wood Atelier, to get the texture right. “These looks need to be a bit dishevelled so they don’t look too cutesy,” he says.

To get the looks seen here George suggests firstly using Redken’s Style Connection Quick Tease (£13.90,  www.thehairroom.co.uk ) at the roots “It’s like backcombing in a bottle,” he says, and then ‘Redken’s Style Connection Powder Grip (£11.90,  www.thehairroom.co.uk ) at the ends to add texture. If you want to add a touch of shine then apply Kérastase Elixir Ultime, (£34.50,  www.lookfantastic.com ) so hair looks healthy at the same time.”

George Northwood’s guide to princess hair

Haute hair (as seen at Carolina Herrera, above left)
“Backcomb hair on the crown,” says George, “Use a comb and push down into the hair, not up and down which can be damaging. Smooth over the top with a bristle brush before pushing a plain black hairband into the hair.” For something similar, try  uk.accessorize.com

Little Princess (as seen at Oscar de la Renta, above centre)
“Use the same backcombing technique as before, before tucking hair under and pinning in place with Kirby grips.” For a similar jewelled hair band try  asos.com

Fair Maiden (as seen at Pucci, above right)
“This isn’t her real hair,” says George, “It’s one of the many plaited hairbands you can get now. They work really well when hair is up too,” he says. For some of the best plaited hairbands we’ve found try those at  hershesons.co.uk  which come in eight different shades

www.joshwoodcolour.com


