HURRY! Join our Rita Hazan Hair Colour Masterclass and get a free haircare kit worth £65

When it comes to hair colour that’s truly transforming, there’s no one better than A-list colourist Rita Hazan. No wonder the likes of Jennifer Lopez, Beyoncé and Katy Perry entrust her with their scene-stealing locks.

We’re honoured to welcome Rita direct from New York City, to give this exclusive Get the Gloss Hair Colour Online Masterclass. As salons reopen in the UK, you’ll learn from Rita herself not just her insider secrets and upcoming trends, but how you can get the most out of your longed-for root refresh or colour reinvention.

Known as the ‘hair colour authority’, Rita is an innovator and reinventor, who is responsible for many globally copied hair trends. She is the master not just of daring colour, but of matching shades to skin tone. Her high-performance haircare product line targets all hair colour needs.

You’ll be able to try it for yourself - as part of your ticket you’ll also receive six Rita Hazan New York Hair Care products worth £65: True Color Shampoo, True Color Conditioner, Curl Crème, Smoothing Crème, Shine Balm [Full and Lifting Spray. (Goodie bags for UK shipping only).

Be quick, tickets are limited. Sign up now!

Event details

When: Monday 12 April 7pm GMT, 2pm EST

Where: Join via Zoom

Tickets: £25 with goodie bag (UK only). £10 to join without goodie bag.

Sign up here via Eventbrite