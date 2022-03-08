You can now get a Byredo candle for just £5 thanks to the Ikea x Byredo collection

15 October 2020
ikea-x-byredo

With budget prices and 13 high-end scents, this could be the most exciting news of 2020

Ikea and Byredo have teamed up for a limited-edition range of 13 affordable luxury candles starting from just £5 and going up to £25. The collection is called Osynlig, which is Swedish for invisible and will be available exclusively in Ikea stores from November – we’re predicting big, big queues.

Byredo’s founder Ben Gorham said the candles have been designed to evoke memories and emotions and improve life at home (seeing as we’re spending so much time here this sounds good to us). The fragrances which include Pomegranate and Amber, Peach Blossom and Bamboo, Swedish Birch and Juniper and Tobacco and Honey are supposed to smell like feelings that are hard to put into words – from nostalgia for the things you’ve done, to dreams of the things you might – hence the name invisible.

“The way your home smells is very emotional and plays a huge part in how you feel being there. It isn’t just about things being functional and practical, it’s the place where you come together with family and friends and make memories,” says Ben. “We’ve developed an array of smells highlighting the idea that everyone has a different relationship to scents, and nothing is right or wrong.”

What do the Ikea x Byredo candles smell like?

The candles are divided into three different bases; fresh, floral and woody and are housed in two-tone glazed pots that are begging to be used as cotton bud holders after the candle has burned down.

The full collection of candle scents in the Fresh collection includes Tea Leaves and Verbena, Cassis and Freesia, Pomegranate and Amber, Basil and Mint and Fig and Cypress .

The floral collection includes Peach Blossom and Bamboo, Lilac and Amber, Rose and Raspberries and Cotton Flower and Apple Blossom.

The woody range includes Swedish Birch and Juniper, Firewood and Spice, Sandalwood and Vanilla and Tobacco and Honey.

The candles are £5, £9 and £25 as they go up in size.

While you wait for the Ikea x Byredo candles to arrive (November can't come soon enough) check out our edit of the best long-lasting scented candles  to cosy up your home.


