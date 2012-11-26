Introducing the beauty vending machine

Susannah Taylor 26 November 2012
get-the-gloss-daily-gloss-beauty-mart-beauty-vending-machinemain
Beauty MART

Susannah Taylor discovers that those clever ladies at Beauty MART in Harvey Nichols have now created the ultimate in the fast track beautification - a beauty vending machine. Squeal!

If you hadn’t already heard the hype, Beauty MART  is a new retail concept launched earlier this year into Harvey Nichols by Anna-Marie Solowij (ex Vogue beauty director) and Millie Kendall (of Ruby and Millie fame and creative PR force behind many other global beauty campaigns). The idea is that they sell an expertly edited selection of the world’s best-selling and iconic products, whether that be a Batiste Dry Shampoo or Face Stockholm cosmetics.

The beauty vending machine, launched last week into the Knightsbridge store (pictured here) sells clever kits and quick picks from some of their most iconic brands, with prices ranging from £3.45 for posh tampons to £98 for Dr Jackson’s No.1 Cream, all delivered in a chic little Beauty MART bag.

Other GTG recommendations are the Paul Yacomine No1 Hair Oil (beautifully scented, exquisite aromatherapy hair drops) and the Christmas Love and Peace bag containing a dreamy Jurlique Love Balm and a Nadia Narain Peace Candle for just £40.  For those en route to a party of a lifetime we’d highly recommend the Fashion Emergency Bag, £19.50, complete with a Miss Oops Mishap Tape for preventing big reveals and the Rescue Sponge which removes deodorant marks and dry food spills from clothing - genius.

There’s something hugely satisfying about being in charge of our own shopping experience and watching your products drop down - no conversation with a sales girl required.

Let’s face it, it properly beats a packet of Monster Munch any day.


