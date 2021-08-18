Jessamyn Stanley: the body positivity advocate and yoga teacher shares her wellbeing essentials

If you buy something we recommend we may earn an affiliate commission. Jessamyn Stanley, 34, has many jobs to juggle. She's a yoga teacher, a body positivity advocate, an author and podcaster. She's known for blasting fat-phobia on Instagram via internet-breaking selfies and proving that yoga is for every single body. She lives in a camper trailer with her partner Ashe and her chihuahua Babyshark.

Via her wellness app, The Underbelly , Jessamyn's 472,000 followers can practice yoga with her, while in her latest book of autobiographical essays, Yoke: My Yoga of Self Acceptance, £10.56, Jessamyn writes humorously on everything from imposter syndrome to cannabis to why loving yourself is a full-time job. Here she tells us the wellbeing and beauty essentials she buys on repeat and shares how she stays so positive and chilled out at all times. My typical workday With so many jobs to juggle, Jessamyn's days can vary wildly, but always start with a dose of wellness, be it yoga, meditation and breathwork , writing in her journal , pulling tarot cards, or reading her astrology or numerology. "If I don't start my day this way it's going to be really f**ked up," she says. After her morning practice, Jessamyn heads to her office in North Carolina for midday and works until around eight PM. “During the day I might be teaching yoga classes on my wellness app, The Underbelly , which includes being on camera for multiple hours of the day, or I might be working on the infrastructure of my businesses, such as The Underbelly, cannabis justice initiative We Go High , and my Dear Jessamyn podcast about relationships. My weekend Jessamyn starts her Saturday by going to therapy, then it's a mixture of rest and work tasks "Saturday includes some amount of vegetation, such as sitting on the couch or the bed and watching TV or taking a nap and just trying to relax, but I often end up needing to work on Saturday, either teaching a class or working on a project. "Right now, we are renovating our camper trailer home, so that is taking up a lot of my weekends. In the best-case scenario on a Saturday, I love to get a facial or a massage, but that has not been a priority recently, especially not since the pandemic.” Jessamyn’s beauty routine

“This is the lemon juice jar that is most available at grocery stores and I am so grateful. Sometimes you can’t always access a fresh lemon and this makes [drinking lemon water] so much easier.” Buy now Saje Brainstorm essential oil, $16



“There are two kinds of people; those who swear by oil diffusion and everyone else. I am the former and Saje makes my lifestyle possible.” Buy now Apple AirPods Pro, £195



“Someone got me some AirPods as a gift and I have been a convert ever since. I am always listening to music while practising yoga, editing a social media video, staying in touch with my community or on a phone call. The Airpods Pro stays in my ears and sync to my devices so easily. I love them.” Buy now The Four Agreements by Don Miguel Ruiz, £5.30



“To say this book has changed my life is an understatement. I listen to it on audiobook frequently and generally use it as a touchstone to keep myself spiritually attuned and never far from valuable lessons that keep me on my path.” Buy now Nalgene water bottle, from £12



“I drink water all day and this bottle doesn’t dent or break, or get lost (it has a convenient strap so I can hold or attach it to something). I have one that my friends at 8 Limbs Yoga in Seattle gave me as a gift and I use it every day. Mine is the 32-ounce size with a narrow mouth for easy drinking and less spilling. It’s durable, BPA free, lightweight and is perfect to take with me everywhere.” Buy now Yeti drinks bottle, £29.99



“My tea stays piping hot all day long, my iced coffee stays iced and doesn’t sweat. I like to sip, not chug, and the Yeti makes that pleasant no matter when I get to it.” Buy now Berkey Water System, £129.99



“This is a really intense carbon gravity water filter and it is not your mom’s Brita. There is no way to value clean drinking water enough, especially when you live all over the place. The simple technology of running water through pure carbon cylinders before taking a sip leaves you refreshed, without a host of unknown contaminants. It’s delicious water and offers me so much peace of mind.” Buy now My We Go High Clipper Lighter, $6

