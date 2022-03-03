Jessie J shaves her head - and looks gorgeous

Jessie J is well known if not for her crystal clear singing voice then for her forever-changing barnet, and now more than ever we're watching what she does next. On Friday night the songstress shaved her head for Comic Relief - a brave act for any woman but one which this time raised over half a million pounds for charity.



The Voice coach has sported many hairstyles since she shot to fame, from her signature bob and statement fringe to a rainbow of colours including red, blues and purples - sometimes all at once.

Though some are more flattering than others - GTG loves her curly bob - the star isn't one to shy away from trying, or even setting a new trend and the shaved head-look is no exception.

While we're not sure anyone will be rushing to the salon to copy Jessie's hair-less ways, we've got to admit she looks pretty amazing; very few girls could wave goodbye to their locks and still look as chic as she does and with those killer cheekbones and perfect pout she looks as beautiful as ever.