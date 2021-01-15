Exclusive invite: Join our 'smart ageing' skincare masterclass with Zenii Skincare

15 January 2021
zenii-event

We've teamed up with top aesthetic doctor Johanna Ward and Zenii Skincare for a digital masterclass on ageing skin for everyone, be they 20 or 50, complete with £150 goodie bag ** THIS EVENT HAS NOW CLOSED **

*** THIS WORKSHOP HAS NOW SOLD OUT ***

Want to be the first to hear about future masterclasses?  Sign up for our newsletter .

This month sees the first of our digital Get The Gloss masterclasses take place, giving you the chance to talk directly to experts about your concerns and receive in-depth advice from industry pros. Our inaugural Get The Gloss Masterclass will be held on Tuesday 26 January with Dr Johanna Ward, founder of Zenii Skincare and all-round oracle when it comes to skincare.

The hour-long event, which costs £30 to attend and comes with a £150 goodie bag including a full-size bottle of ZENii Skin Fusion skin supplement drink worth £85, plus ZENii Hyaluronic Booster Serum, worth £65, explores what a smart ageing skincare routines looks like; whether you're in your 20s, 50s or beyond, our exclusive masterclass will give you the answers, advising on how to refine your skincare routine to make it most effective, the supplements you should be taking, along with in-clinic treatments to invest in.

After the session there will be a Q&A and we'll also be sharing an exclusive code for discounts on Zenii products. Spaces are limited, click here to sign up .

EVENT DETAILS

When: Tuesday 26th January at 6pm - 7pm GMT
Where: Join virtually via Zoom

Sign up here


You may also like


Editors Picks:
Things we're loving

Abercrombie & Fitch colour block shirt, Was £52 now £31.20

Mango pleated satin top, £29.99

H&M oversized linen-blend shirt, £24.99

River Island midi dress, £39

H&M pyjama shirt and shorts, £34.99

Topshop co-ord tech short, £28

More Gloss

Explore More