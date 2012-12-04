The Duchess of Cambridge, formerly known as Kate Middleton, is with child. Hurrah! Here at GTG HQ, we almost burst with patriotic pride when we heard the wonderful news, closely followed by genuine concern for Kate upon hearing that she was suffering from hyperemesis gravidarum.

Not to be belittled, this acute form of morning sickness is actually rather relentless, causing constant vomiting and severe dehydration. According to Shabir Daya of Victoria Health ( www.victoriahealth.com ) this is an illness that can't be prevented but thankfully can be treated. For severe cases such as Kate's it is of course imperative to seek professional care although for those suffering from morning sickness of a much lesser severity, Daya recommends Sea-Band Mama! Ginger Lozenges (£4.60, www.victoriahealth.com ), a great tonic for any general nausea.

Whilst Kate has been ordered to rest and is expected to stay in hospital for several days, GTG wishes the Duchess well as we fully immerse ourselves in the Royal Baby frenzy. Although we can't say we're fans of the rather creepy images that the graphics experts have mocked up of what Kate and Will's offspring could look like, we can't help but giggle at some of the spoof Twitter accounts spawned by yesterday's announcement. Check out @RoyalFoetus for some tweeting gems...