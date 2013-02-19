Kate Moss for Kerastase: a match made in heaven

Bed head be gone; the world's most iconic dishevelled ’do has finally been tamed by hair care super-brand Kérastase, who have teamed up with the equally super model, Kate Moss. Believe it or not, it's a first for both parties, as despite Kate's prolific modelling career to date she has never before featured in a hair campaign (perhaps due to aforementioned bed head), while Kérastase had yet to foray into celebrity branding territory. Let's face it, neither was doing too badly before, but this alliterative partnership is set to make both Kate and Kérastase even more in demand.



In a behind-the-scenes sneak peek of the esteemed hair care brand's spring advertising campaign, La Moss is primped and preened by friend and Kérastase Styling Artistic Director, Luigi Murenu. Three come-hither looks are created during the video as Kate's glossy tresses are sculpted, curled and waved to tousled perfection using the new Kérastase styling range, which, if the haircare line is anything to go by is set to knock the socks off any others out there.

There's no denying that Mossy always looks marvellous, but really, her hair looks AMAZING (witness blinding glossiness and incredible bounce in the above clip). A two-minute tale of sensual texture and vivacious volume, this advertisement teaser will certainly get beauty pulses racing.



Kérastase have described the launch of their new range as a 'revolution branded with a K', acknowledging the kudos and cachet that a face (and mane) such as Kate's will bring to Kérastase Styling. Kate reciprocates Kérastase's admiration, revealing that she has 'been using Kérastase products for years and was excited when this opportunity came up to collaborate with the brand'.



This enthusiasm is most definitely conveyed by Ms Moss' saucy interaction with the letter 'K' in the promo video. We can't wait to see more but in the meantime we'll have to make do with this cruelly short clip until May, when the official advertisement campaign and product range hit our screens and shelves. We'll be cold, frizzy and impatient until then. They torture us.