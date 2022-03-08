Katie Holmes announced as face of Bobbi Brown

9 January 2013
get-the-gloss-katie-holmes-bobbi-brown

The news that Katie Holmes is the first celebrity face of Bobbi Brown is a match made in beauty heaven, writes Kiran Branch

Following months of speculation, make-up giant Bobbi Brown has finally announced that its first ever celebrity face will be none other than Katie Holmes, who’s all set to appear in the spring 2013 ad campaign.

Katie's natural beauty and entrepreneurial ways (she juggles her acting career with working on her luxury designer fashion line, Holmes and Yang, as well as being a mother) are a perfect reflection of the Bobbi Brown woman; strong, smart and powerful.

A match made in beauty heaven, the ethos of the cosmetics powerhouse of "Make-up is a way for a woman to look and feel like herself, only prettier and more confident," ties in perfectly with Katie's own attitude towards beauty.

Holmes comments: "Sometimes it is just a lipstick or a blush that makes you feel like you can do what you need to do. Make-up is powerful and I am thrilled to be a part of this brand.”

We can't help but think that this is a perfect pairing - and if the enchanting teaser image for the spring campaign is anything to go by, we think that the marketing guys at Bobbi Brown may have just struck gold.

Kiran Branch


