Kevyn Aucoin's multi-tasking magic

Judy Johnson 19 March 2013
Our discovery of Kevyn Aucoin's Skin Enhancer has got us totally addicted to base, writes Judy Johnson

If you're an avid Glossy reader then chances are your make-up bag is bursting at the seams, barely containing all your beauty finds and overflowing with primers, concealers and BB creams - and that's just your base.

Our slight obsession for beauty means we're all too accustomed to having products take over our life (read: handbag, shelves, bathroom - in some cases the entire house) but occasionally one comes along that allows us to detox our dressing tables, clear out the clutter and replace a trio of make-up tricks with its singular brilliance.

One such product is Kevyn Aucoin's Sensual Skin Enhancer , £36. A little pot of highly-pigmented perfection, it multi-tasks as a spot foundation, all over foundation, concealer or even tinted moisturiser if mixed with your usual day cream. Buy a shade lighter and you can use it to highlight those cheekbones too - there is nothing this product can't do in terms of creating a flawless finish.

A little goes a long way and with a bit of blending it can live up to its name to give an effortlessly natural look - so no one will know what your secret skin weapon is. Just tell them it's good genes and hold up your slimline cosmetics case for proof.


