Kevyn Aucoin's multi-tasking magic

If you're an avid Glossy reader then chances are your make-up bag is bursting at the seams, barely containing all your beauty finds and overflowing with primers, concealers and BB creams - and that's just your base.



Our slight obsession for beauty means we're all too accustomed to having products take over our life (read: handbag, shelves, bathroom - in some cases the entire house) but occasionally one comes along that allows us to detox our dressing tables, clear out the clutter and replace a trio of make-up tricks with its singular brilliance.

One such product is Kevyn Aucoin's Sensual Skin Enhancer , £36. A little pot of highly-pigmented perfection, it multi-tasks as a spot foundation, all over foundation, concealer or even tinted moisturiser if mixed with your usual day cream. Buy a shade lighter and you can use it to highlight those cheekbones too - there is nothing this product can't do in terms of creating a flawless finish.

A little goes a long way and with a bit of blending it can live up to its name to give an effortlessly natural look - so no one will know what your secret skin weapon is. Just tell them it's good genes and hold up your slimline cosmetics case for proof.