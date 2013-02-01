Kranky Karl Lagerfeld

It seems no one’s safe from the razor-tongued critique of controversial designer Karl Lagerfeld; even First Lady Michelle Obama is on the receiving end.



Mrs Obama garnered a legion of new admirers when she emerged with her new bang-tastic fringe earlier this month. She looked fresh, youthful and modern, something that seems to have eluded many a First Lady in the past.



However, according to a recent interview with French television station Canal Plus, the forever charming Creative Director of Chanel expressed his opinion of her new ‘do in his usually outspoken fashion. “I do not understand this change in hair. Frankly the fringe was a bad idea. It’s not good.”



But it didn’t stop there for Kranky Karl, as he went on to compare her style to that of a news anchor. Delightful. Maybe he was having a bad day, but if past interviews are anything to go by it looks like Karl just might be having a bad decade. Mrs Obama is the latest in a long line of celebrities who have been at the receiving end of a Lagerfeld tongue-lashing, including the likes of Adele (too fat), Heidi Klum (too fat again), Seal (his skin) and even Pippa Middleton (ugly face, apparently).



Misunderstood, or just downright rude? Perhaps the next time that Mr Lagerfeld’s asked for an interview, he should try to politely decline...