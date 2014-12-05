L'Oreal Paris celebrates 10 extraordinary women

This Tuesday, L’Oréal Paris hosted their annual Women of Worth Awards in celebration of women creating influential changes in their communities and beyond. As L’Oréal President, Karen T. Fondu explains: “The 2014 Women of Worth honorees are heroic, fearless and true changemakers who deserve to be celebrated, and their stories elevated, to inspire more women to make a difference in the lives of others.”

This year’s powerful stories included that of Brittany Wenger who founded Cloud4Cancer, a revolutionary breast cancer detection system and Jenny Williamson who started the Courage Worldwide organisation which saves and heals female victims of human trafficking.

Now in its ninth year, the 2014 awards had more nominations than ever and as in previous years, the ten worthy winners received $10,000 for their chosen charities.

The glittering event held at New York’s Pierre Hotel saw awards presented by L’Oréal Paris celebrity spokeswomen including Eva Longoria, Julianne Moore and their most recent recruit - the pregnant and glowing - Blake Lively .