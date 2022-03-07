Last minute Christmas shopping with Cowshed and Hush

Ayesha Muttucumaru 21 December 2012
get-the-gloss-daily-gloss-last-minute-christmas-shopping-with-cowshed-and-hush-1

A warming mani-pedi at Cowshed makes the perfect pressie this Christmas, writes Ayesha Muttucumaru

In need of some last minute festive inspiration? If so, treat the woman in your life to the ultimate double-digit pampering sesh courtesy of Cowshed and Hush…

Whether you’ve been naughty or nice this year, you’re sure to score some last minute Christmas brownie points by booking your loved one in for the perfect Yuletide treat at one of Cowshed’s London Spas .

Throughout December, they will be offering the Winter Warming Manicure and Winter Warming Pedicure to coerce even the most woeful of winter extremities to come out of hibernation.

While sipping on a complimentary mint hot chocolate, the lucky recipient of this gift can look forward to taking home a pair of Hush for Cowshed fingerless mittens or striped socks and enjoy a 20% discount* on any additional Cowshed product that they may have had their eye on.

Last minute shopping has never been so hassle-free. Let’s just hope that you receive an equally amazing present in return!

The Winter Warming Manicure, £60, and the Winter Warming Pedicure, £65, are available at the following spas while stocks last:

Cowshed Clarendon Cross, 119 Portland Road, London, W11 4L, 020 7078 1944
Cowshed Carnaby, 31 Foubert’s Place, London, W1F 7QG, 020 7534 0870
Cowshed Shoreditch, 1 Ebor Street, London, E1 6AW, 020 7749 453

*Discount is not available on Cowshed's Living range, gift cards or third party items. Offer is only valid in the chosen London Cowshed Spa, where the treatment takes place. It is not valid on  www.cowshed.com .


