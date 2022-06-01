Laura Bailey's burnished eye look

“Laura and I first met in her bedroom doing a photo shoot when we were both 19. I remember being struck by her stunning beauty and her incredible collection of vintage clothes – I was mesmerised by her.



"She is a make-up artist’s dream with her amazing pale green eyes, so I used these in this video to update a classic smokey eye with sparkling copper tones, which make her green eyes pop even more.



"She has a beautiful translucent complexion so I kept the rest of the look simple, with a fluid, light-touch foundation to show off her amazing skin and a nude-pink lip. I saw a picture of Laura in the newspapers the following week at a Louis Vuitton event, and was struck by how mesmerising her eyes looked…then I remembered that I did her make-up for this video!



"I hope you enjoy watching it as much as we enjoyed making it!”



Charlotte xx

The products Charlotte used on Laura

Complexion

Chanel Vitalumiere Aqua Compact Makeup, £39, www.boots.com

Giorgio Armani High Precision Retouch, £25, www.armanibeauty.co.uk

Bobbi Brown Tinted Eye Brightener in Light Bisque, £23.50, www.bobbibrown.co.uk

Myface MyMatch Powder in Medium, £14.99, www.myfacecosmetics.com

Tom Ford Bronzing Powder in Gold Dust, £62, www.houseoffraser.co.uk

MAC 150 Large Powder Brush, £32.50, www.maccosmetics.co.uk

Nars Blush in Orgasm, £21, www.narscosmetics.co.uk

Trish McEvoy Powder Blush Brush, £50, www.selfridges.com



Eyes

Shu Uemura Eyelash Curler, £20, www.shuuemura.co.uk

Dior Waterproof Eyeliner in Intense Brown, £17, www.johnlewis.com

Tom Ford Eye Color Quad in Cognac Sable, £62, www.houseoffraser.co.uk

Screenface Flared Individual Eyelashes, Short, £4.95, www.screenface.co.uk

Tweezerman Slant Tweezer in Signature Red, £20, www.hqhair.com

Duo Eyelash Adhesive, £10, www.maccosmetics.co.uk

Maybelline The Falsies Black Drama Mascara, £7.99, www.boots.com

Lancôme Brow Expertise Kit Midnight Roses £34, www.lancome.co.uk

Lips

Myface High Def Lip Pencil in Medium Beige, £9.99, www.myfacecosmetics.com

Sisley Phyto-Lip Shine in 01 Sheer Nude, £27.50, www.johnlewis.com